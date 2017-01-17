 jump to example.com

Northam raises more than $1.64 million in second half of 2016

Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 5:58 pm

ralph northamThe Northam for Governor campaign announced today that it has raised more than $1.64 million in its final financial report for 2016. The lieutenant governor has over $2.46 million campaign cash on hand as of the December 31st reporting deadline.

For the cycle, the campaign has raised $3.9 million.

The campaign has a vast grassroots network with nearly 33,000 contributions, with 92% of all contributions being $100 or less.

In comparison, Ed Gillespie announced he had only 400 donors make a contribution of $100 or less. Corey Stewart responded by announcing he had 800 donors who had made similar contributions.

Northam’s $2.46 million cash on hand is better at this point in the election cycle than any candidate in the last two elections.

“The campaign is proud of the broad support from every corner of the Commonwealth,” said campaign manager Brad Komar. “Dr. Northam has built an impressive coalition based on his platform to bring economic opportunity to everyone no matter where they live. Virginians know he will be a brick wall against any attempts to discriminate against fellow Virginians or place new restrictions on women’s health care.”

Details: Northam fundraising

Total Lifetime – Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC

  • Raised: $3,924,745.89
  • Contributions: 32,864

Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC (July-December)

  • Raised: $1,647,720.24
  • Contributions: 16,699
  • Cash on Hand: $2,462,613.56

Northam for Governor – Off Year 6 Month Report (July-December)

  • Raised: $1,414,811.23
  • Contributions: 11,446
  • Cash on Hand: $2,268,309.50

Stronger Together PAC – Quarters 3 & 4 (July-December)

  • Raised: $230,404.01
  • Contributions: 5,253
  • Cash on Hand: $194,304.06
a

