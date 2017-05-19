 jump to example.com

Northam, Perriello announce final Democratic primary debate

Published Friday, May. 19, 2017, 7:11 pm

The campaigns of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Congressman Tom Perriello are announcing the final Democratic gubernatorial primary debate.

virginiaThe candidates will debate in studio at NBC4, with reporter Julie Carey as the moderator.

The 30-minute debate will be pre-taped and air Sunday, May 28, at 11:30 a.m., immediately following Meet the Press. This debate replaces the previously announced debate in Loudoun County.

The Democratic primary is June 13.

