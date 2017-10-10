Northam map shows impact of Gillespie tax cuts on public education

The Northam for Governor campaign released an interactive map showing the devastating impact Ed Gillespie’s tax plan would have on public education in Virginia.

The data from this map is based on a study completed by the Virginia Education Association.

When fully implemented, Gillespie’s tax plan would result in a $404-million loss in state aid to public schools in the year (FY 21). Funding loss would affect both large and small school divisions:

Fairfax County to lose $39.1 million

Virginia Beach to lose $20.8 million

Chesterfield County to lose $19.8 million

Richmond City to lose $9.3 million

Wise County to lose $2 million

Northam has pledged to prioritize state investments in increased teacher pay, and policies that attract the best and brightest educators and support their professional growth and ability to focus on what they do best – teach.