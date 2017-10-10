 jump to example.com
 

Northam map shows impact of Gillespie tax cuts on public education

Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 7:21 am

northam gillespie tax education mapThe Northam for Governor campaign released an interactive map showing the devastating impact Ed Gillespie’s tax plan would have on public education in Virginia.

The data from this map is based on a study completed by the Virginia Education Association.

When fully implemented, Gillespie’s tax plan would result in a $404-million loss in state aid to public schools in the year (FY 21). Funding loss would affect both large and small school divisions:

Fairfax County to lose $39.1 million
Virginia Beach to lose $20.8 million
Chesterfield County to lose $19.8 million
Richmond City to lose $9.3 million
Wise County to lose $2 million

Northam has pledged to prioritize state investments in increased teacher pay, and policies that attract the best and brightest educators and support their professional growth and ability to focus on what they do best – teach.

 

