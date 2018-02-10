Northam to join White House briefing on infrastructure

On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam will join President Donald Trump, members of the administration, and state and local officials from across the country for a White House briefing on infrastructure.

At the meeting, Governor Northam will advocate for infrastructure needs that are critical to the Commonwealth’s economy, including dredging the Port of Virginia, improving the reliability and safety of the I-81 corridor, achieving universal broadband access, improving the I-95 rail corridor, and ensuring the solvency of the federal Highway Trust Fund.

“During my campaign I made a commitment to take advantage of every opportunity to make life better for all Virginians and to work with the president on issues where common ground may be possible,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “We can all agree that the Commonwealth has critical infrastructure needs that demand our attention, to include investing in the dredging of Virginia’s port, improving the safety of the I-81 corridor, connecting all Virginians with access to broadband, improving the Interstate 95 rail corridor, and the ability to plan future projects with the confidence that the federal Highway Trust Fund will remain available.

“Over the past several years Virginia has led the nation in how we plan, fund, and build major infrastructure projects. My team and I will apply that experience as we evaluate the president’s forthcoming infrastructure proposal and advocate for the best possible deal for Virginia taxpayers and our economy.”

