Northam hits $16.3 million in campaign fundraising: Report

The Ralph Northam for Governor campaign announced it raised $7,214,788.57 for the last reporting period ending August 31, bringing Northam’s total amount raised this cycle to $16,383,569.53.

The Northam campaign currently has more than $5.62 million cash on hand as of the August 31 reporting deadline.

During the period covering July 1 – August 31, Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC raised $7,220,900.81 from 11,963 contributions.

Between Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC, Northam has a vast grassroots network with more than 67,452 contributions, with more than 89% of those contributions being $100 or less.

“Virginians from across the Commonwealth support Dr. Northam because they know he will bring economic opportunity for all Virginians, no matter who they are or where they live,” said campaign manager Brad Komar. “Ed Gillespie will be nothing more than Donald Trump’s lobbyist in Virginia. He has a record of only showing up when he’s paid to, Dr. Northam has a record of showing up to serve Virginians. The difference could not be starker in this election.”

Please note that Stronger Together PAC has a different reporting period and is not reported during this fundraising report. In the interest of disclosure, the campaign has provided those numbers below.

Total for the cycle:

Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC

Raised: $16,383,569.53

Contributions: 67,452

Cash on Hand: $5,621,268.32

Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC (July 1- August 31)

Raised: $7,220,900.81

Contributions: 11,963

Northam for Governor – (July 1 – August 31)

Raised: $7,214,788.57

Cash on Hand: $5,615,156.08

