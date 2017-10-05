Northam, Herring, Fairfax to Trump: Declare opioid crisis national emergency

Democratic Party statewide candidates Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring, and Justin Fairfax penned a letter to President Trump asking for the fulfillment of his promise made over a month ago to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency.
The letter reads in part:
“We want to work with you on this issue, Mr. President. We care deeply about ensuring that fewer Virginians have to undergo the devastation that opioid addiction wreaks on a family. We know this epidemic doesn’t lend itself to simple solutions like more arrests, or simple messages like ‘just stop using.’ We know it’s a complex problem that calls for a multifaceted solution. That is why we ask today for the fulfillment of your promise to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency.”
