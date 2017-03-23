Northam for Governor releases “Kia” online video

Today, the Northam for Governor campaign released “Kia”, an online video featuring Kia Hamel, the mother of one of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s pediatric neurology patients.

In the video, Hamel shares the powerful story of her family’s relationship with Northam in his practice as a pediatric neurologist, in which he coordinated care for her son’s neurofibromatosis.

“That’s one of the markers of a great public servant,” she remarks in the video. “He cared.”