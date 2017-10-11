 jump to example.com
 

Northam for Governor to air new ad: ‘Environment’

Published Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 12:03 am

The Northam for Governor campaign is airing a new ad entitled “Environment.”

“Ed Gillespie has put corporate, polluter interests above Virginians’ for years. In fact, he’s made a career of it,” said Michael Town, Executive Director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters Political Action Committee. “Ralph Northam is the only candidate in this race we can trust to act on climate change and continue to grow Virginia’s clean energy economy.”

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Tech launches crowdfunding campaign to fight breast cancer’s impact in Appalachia
McAuliffe cuts ribbon on new One Stop Career Center in Winchester
CHKD, UVA form network to enhance pediatric care in Virginia
Four second-half goals power No. 10 Virginia in comeback win
Landes touts support for House re-election campaign
Press Conference: North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora
Kaine statement on Trump administration abandonment of Clean Power Plan
Virginia Interfaith Power & Light: Clean Power Plan repeal unacceptable