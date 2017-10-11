Northam for Governor to air new ad: ‘Environment’

The Northam for Governor campaign is airing a new ad entitled “Environment.”

“Ed Gillespie has put corporate, polluter interests above Virginians’ for years. In fact, he’s made a career of it,” said Michael Town, Executive Director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters Political Action Committee. “Ralph Northam is the only candidate in this race we can trust to act on climate change and continue to grow Virginia’s clean energy economy.”