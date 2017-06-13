Northam, Gillespie win gubernatorial nominations in Virginia primaries

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Republican National Committee chair Ed Gillespie will face off for Virginia governor in November.

Both won hotly contested party primaries on Tuesday. Northam received 55.9 percent of the vote in a two-way race with former congressman Tom Perriello, defeating the progressive by more than 64,000 votes.

Gillespie was in a much tighter race for the GOP nomination, defeating Corey Stewart by 4,300 votes in a three-way race, with State Sen. Frank Wagner a distant third.

Gillespie’s win was by a 1.18 percent margin, outside what would be needed to generate a statewide recount.

Winchester State Sen. Jill Vogel won a three-way race for the Republican lieutenant governor nomination, with 42.8 percent of the vote, to 40 percent for Bryce Reeves and 17.2 percent for Glenn Davis.

Justin Fairfax won the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination, with 49.1 percent of the vote. Susan Platt was second with 39.1 percent, and Gene Rossi was third with 11.7 percent.

There were roughly 366,000 votes cast in the Republican primary, and just short of 543,000 cast in the Democratic primary.