 jump to example.com

Northam condemns proposed cuts to Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

Published Friday, Mar. 3, 2017, 10:02 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

ralph northamYesterday, the Washington Post reported the president’s draft 2018 budget includes massive reductions to programs at the Environmental Protection Agency – a cut that slashes federal funding dedicated to Chesapeake Bay cleanup from $73 million annually to $5 million.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam has long been committed to the cleanup and preservation of the Chesapeake Bay. A strong opponent of offshore drilling, the lieutenant governor was the first statewide official to urge the Obama administration to exclude the Commonwealth from offshore drilling. He voted consistently to oppose legislation favoring drilling in the Senate, citing the risk to important state industries such as defense, agriculture and tourism.

For years, Northam fought for legislation to protect the bay from pollution and to champion industries that depend on its health like crabbing and oyster harvesting.

Northam issued the following statement in response to these reports:

“The restoration of the Chesapeake Bay is one of the reasons I became involved in politics. The Trump Administration’s proposed budget slashes crucial funding and will stop the progress we’ve made. Any efforts by this administration or Congress to undercut funding to the Chesapeake Bay’s cleanup are unacceptable. As governor, I’ll never waver in defending the resources and efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay.

“I grew up on the Eastern Shore and I witnessed the decline of the Chesapeake Bay over my lifetime, so this is personal for me. It is one of the reasons I am a strong opponent of offshore drilling, and why I have long supported efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay. I know how important it is to preserve the bay for future generations of Virginians and now, more than ever, Virginia needs to stand up to the threat of polluting our waters.”

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 