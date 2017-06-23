Northam commits to three debates, seven joint appearances
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Northam for Governor campaign announced its commitment to a schedule of three debates and seven joint appearances during the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Dr. Northam and Congressman Tom Perriello held five primary debates and three joint appearances during the Democratic Party gubernatorial primary campaign.
Northam for Governor Communications Director, David Turner, issued the following statement on the campaign’s debate schedule:
“Throughout his career in public service, Dr. Northam has been open and accessible to Virginians, and this campaign has been no different. He looks forward to a robust discussion with Ed Gillespie about issues like healthcare, workforce development, and the effects of climate change during multiple debates and joint appearances.
“As we just saw this month in the Democratic primary’s record-breaking turnout, Virginia voters will turn out in large numbers if you discuss the issues that affect their daily lives. We have received a large number of invitations because of that enthusiasm, and look forward to working out a schedule that will serve voters best in making their choice this November.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion