Northam commits to three debates, seven joint appearances

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 5:11 pm

The Northam for Governor campaign announced its commitment to a schedule of three debates and seven joint appearances during the Virginia gubernatorial race.

ralph northamDr. Northam and Congressman Tom Perriello held five primary debates and three joint appearances during the Democratic Party gubernatorial primary campaign.

Northam for Governor Communications Director, David Turner, issued the following statement on the campaign’s debate schedule:

“Throughout his career in public service, Dr. Northam has been open and accessible to Virginians, and this campaign has been no different. He looks forward to a robust discussion with Ed Gillespie about issues like healthcare, workforce development, and the effects of climate change during multiple debates and joint appearances.

“As we just saw this month in the Democratic primary’s record-breaking turnout, Virginia voters will turn out in large numbers if you discuss the issues that affect their daily lives. We have received a large number of invitations because of that enthusiasm, and look forward to working out a schedule that will serve voters best in making their choice this November.”

