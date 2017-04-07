Northam campaign highlights support from Women’s March organizer

The Ralph Northam for Governor campaign released “Leslie,” an online video featuring Leslie Cramer, an organizer of the Roanoke Women’s March.

In the video, Cramer shares her personal story of how she became involved in the resistance to Donald Trump’s presidency and began organizing her community. “If I feel like my beliefs, and my values are going to be attacked, I’m not just going to sit at home,” she remarks.

Cramer also details why Ralph Northam has her support for governor.

“He will actually represent everyone in Virginia and look at it as a whole and make sure that he’s moving everyone in Virginia forward,” Cramer said.

"If my values or beliefs are going to be attacked, I'm not going to just sit at home." —Leslie pic.twitter.com/6dhEjOFjty — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) April 7, 2017