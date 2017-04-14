Northam campaign announces Women for Northam coalition

Today, the Northam for Governor campaign announced the launch of Women for Northam, a coalition of women across the Commonwealth who are supporting Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe hosted the inaugural Women for Northam event in Richmond, joining Pam Northam and the lieutenant governor as part of the “Virginia Values” tour in February.

Among the members of the coalition are two former first ladies – Lisa Collis, the wife of former governor and current U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, and Anne Holton, the wife of former governor and current U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

The coalition will continue engaging women across the Commonwealth through the June 13th primary.

Senator Jennifer Wexton said of their endorsement:

“I can think of no greater warrior for Virginia women than Ralph Northam. His commitment to gender equality and a woman’s right to choose has been unwavering, and that’s exactly what we need from our next governor.”

Senator Jennifer McClellan said of their endorsement:

“Ralph’s commitment to an inclusive Commonwealth shows in policy proposals that demonstrate he listens to Virginia women and our concerns. As governor, Ralph Northam will ensure that women have a seat at the table to discuss taking Virginia forward without leaving anyone behind.”

Democratic Activist Cheryl Zando said of their endorsement:

“Ralph’s honor means the world to him. He’s never gone back on his word to Virginia women, whether that’s standing up against invasive mandates like transvaginal ultrasounds or pushing for equal economic opportunities. Virginia women need a fighter in Richmond. We’ll have that fighter in Ralph Northam.”