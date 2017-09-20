Northam campaign to air new TV ad: ‘Enron Ed’

The Northam for Governor campaign announced it will begin airing a new ad entitled “Enron Ed.”

The spot highlights the work that Republican Ed Gillespie’s former lobbying firm did for disgraced energy company Enron in the early 2000s.

“Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie couldn’t be more opposite,” said Northam for Governor spokeswoman Christina Freundlich. “While Ralph Northam has spent his life in service of others as an Army doctor, volunteer children’s hospice medical director, pediatric neurologist, state senator, and lieutenant governor, Ed Gillespie has spent his career serving himself, lobbying for any special interest who will cut him a big check. Now he’s running to be Trump’s top lobbyist in Virginia. Voters won’t let Enron Ed near the Governor’s Mansion in November, they’ll send him back to K Street where he came from.”

The ad will air as part of a substantial buy across the Commonwealth.