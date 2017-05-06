Northam campaign adds Northern Virginia, Roanoke, Charlottesville to TV ad buy

The Northam campaign will begin airing two ads in Northern Virginia, entitled “Listening” and “Principles.”

This comes after the campaign last week made the first ad buy of the primary to air “Making Progress Every Day”, as part of a substantial, six-figure buy across Virginia.

Both ads highlight the lieutenant governor’s leadership in fighting for progressive Democratic battles, including standing up to the NRA in the wake of the Virginia Tech shooting and stopping the transvaginal ultrasound anti-choice bill as a senator, and how he’ll stand up to the “narcissistic maniac” in the White House as governor.