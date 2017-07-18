Northam calls for bipartisan joint healthcare subcommittee to address costs, access

With news that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to move forward with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act with no replacement bill in place, Dr. Ralph Northam today called for a Bipartisan Joint Health Care Subcommittee in Virginia to address the rising costs of health care.

“The proposals coming out of Republican-controlled Washington do little to address any of the real problems facing the people of this Commonwealth. That is why as Governor, I would call for a Bipartisan Joint Subcommittee, comprised of members from both the Health Insurance Reform Commission and the newly formed Joint Subcommittee for Health and Human Resources Oversight Committee to address the concerns of health care costs, specifically for vulnerable communities.

“Virginians should lead the country on innovations in health care that will raise quality and decrease costs. As a native Virginian, former member of the legislature and physician — I believe it is time we put common sense back into improving the health care system and work together to improve the health care experience for all Virginians.”

This committee would be tasked with developing recommendations and legislative proposals to address the following: