Northam statement on Anthem staying in the Virginia marketplace
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement after Anthem’s decision to continue offering insurance policies under the Affordable Care Act throughout Virginia.
“I am thankful that Anthem has decided to remain in the marketplace and offer coverage to hardworking Virginians. As a doctor and a policy maker, I am committed to making sure that all Virginians have access to quality, reliable, and affordable healthcare.
“I am very appreciative of the efforts of Governor McAuliffe and our congressional delegation in working with Anthem to help bring about this decision. However, the Trump Administration continues to create massive uncertainty in the healthcare market by not fully funding the Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR) payments and not implementing the Affordable Care Act as they are legally obligated to do.
“Growing and diversifying the Virginia economy, improving our state’s quality of life, and making Virginia the best place to grow up are all related priorities that are closely linked and each requires a strong, best in class health care system. The Trump Administration must move quickly and work with Congress to provide stability to our marketplace so that all Virginians have access and aren’t continually subject to such uncertainty.”
