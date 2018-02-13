Northam announces new solar project in Gloucester County

The Department of Environmental Quality has issued a permit for Strata Solar Development to construct and operate a new solar facility, Gloucester Solar, LLC, in Gloucester County. The 19.8 megawatt (MW) project will supply enough electricity to power more than 4,000 homes.

“Once complete, the new Gloucester facility will allow thousands of Virginians to sustainably power their homes and businesses,” said Governor Northam. “This latest announcement is proof that Virginia’s solar sector is growing. We will continue to support investments in solar energy infrastructure that will bring low-cost, renewable energy to all corners of the Commonwealth.”

The project is anticipated to offset the generation of tons of 39,602,257 pounds of carbon dioxide, 26,908 pounds of nitrogen oxides, and 31,254 pounds of sulfur dioxide.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Strata Solar to Gloucester,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matt Strickler. “Projects like this further solidify our commitment to meet Virginia’s needs with clean, reliable sources of energy. Virginia’s growing solar industry is a major driver of new jobs and opportunities in the energy workforce.”

Governor Northam is an active supporter of renewable energy and Virginia’s solar industry. Over the last five years, the Commonwealth has seen a dramatic increase in its installed solar capacity, growing from 17 MW in 2014 to over 300MW at the end of 2017. DEQ has permitted over 600MW of renewable energy since 2015 and has received notification for an additional 2,300MW.







