Northam announces education appointments

Gov.-elect Ralph Northam announced Prince William County Public School teacher and Marine Corps veteran Atif Qarni will join the Northam administration as the next Secretary of Education. Governor-elect Northam also announced other key appointments for senior leadership positions within the Education secretariat.

Holly Coy will continue serving the Northam administration as Deputy Secretary focusing on K-12 education. Fran Bradford will also join as Deputy Secretary focusing on higher education.

“If we want to build an economy that works better for every family, no matter who you are, no matter where you live, we must begin with the foundation of a world-class education,” said Governor-elect Ralph Northam. “We can accomplish it if we support our educators and school support professionals, uphold accountability, invest in and expand STEAM curriculum, and make early childhood education a priority. I look forward to seeing what new heights Virginia’s education system is able to reach in the next four years with the team I am announcing today.”

Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education

Atif Qarni is a Prince William County Public Schools educator and currently teaches civics and economics, U.S History, and mathematics at Beville Middle School in Dale City. Prior to that, he served Prince William County Public Schools as a GED Night School Instructor, helping individuals in Woodbridge and Manassas achieve their high-school equivalency diplomas. In 2016, he was awarded Dale City Teacher of the Year. Governor Terry McAuliffe appointed Atif Qarni to the Small Business Commission in 2013. He has been a member of the Virginia Education Association since 2008 and ran for House of Delegates in 2013 and Senate of Virginia in 2015. He is a former Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps, Reserves and was deployed to Iraq in 2003 on Active Duty Assignment during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Atif earned a Bachelor’s in Sociology from George Washington University. He earned a Master’s in History and his teaching licensure in secondary education from George Mason University.

Holly Coy, Deputy Secretary of Education (K-12)

Holly Coy was appointed Deputy Secretary of Education by Governor Terry McAuliffe in October of 2015. Prior to that, Holly served as the Policy Director in Lt. Governor Northam’s office. Previous to that, she was the Director of Programs at the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy; and worked in the Governmental Affairs Office of the American Bar Association in a number of capacities. Holly earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and her master’s degree from American University’s School of Public Affairs. She is a graduate of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership and Georgetown University’s Nonprofit Management Executive Certificate Program.

Fran Bradford, Deputy Secretary of Education (Higher Education)

Fran Bradford currently serves as the Associate Vice President for Government Relations at William & Mary, where she has been since 2003. Before arriving at William & Mary, Fran served as Acting Director of Communications and Government Relations at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). Prior to that, she served as Coordinator of Communications and Government Relations and as the Assistant to the Acting Director from May 1997 to June 1998. Ms. Bradford joined the agency in July 1990. In the fall of 2005, Ms. Bradford was called on to fill the position of Deputy Secretary of Education during the remaining months of Governor Mark Warner’s term. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana and she holds a Masters of Public Administration from Virginia Tech. She also holds a certificate of completion from Virginia’s Commonwealth Management Institute.