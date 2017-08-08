Northam announces agriculture, forestry policy plan

Dr. Ralph Northam unveiled his new agriculture and forestry policy plan that will continue championing the growth of Virginia’s number one private industry as part of his vision for an economy that will create opportunities for all Virginians, no matter who they are or where they live.

This is Northam’s14th policy rollout of his gubernatorial campaign.

“I grew up on my family’s farm on the Eastern Shore – that experience shaped me and the values I learned there of hard work and community still guide my life today,” said Northam. “We need to ensure farms are able to not just survive, but thrive as part of a robust agricultural economy in Virginia. As governor, I’ll be a champion for our commonwealth’s original industry.”

The McAuliffe–Northam administration oversaw a 30% increase in the economic impact of Virginia’s agriculture and forestry industries, which contribute over $91 billion to Virginia’s economy, and employ over 442,000 Virginians. As governor, Ralph plans to continue efforts to support this key industry’s growth by focusing on strategic economic development and global trade, including:

Fully funding the Virginia Farm Business Development program

Supporting new efforts to bring Virginia products to market, including industrial hemp processing

Supporting Virginia’s aquaculture industry and agritourism destinations like wineries, farms, breweries, cideries and distilleries

Fully funding the Reforestation of Timberlands program, a critical incentive for landowners to keep our forestland in production.

Investing in rural roads with a focus on economic development and accessibility

Working with agricultural stakeholders to continue improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay, and defending Virginia’s moratorium on uranium mining

