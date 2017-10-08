Northam ad highlights women’s health issues in governor’s race

The Northam for Governor campaign is airing a new ad entitled “Want to See”.
Donald Trump, who earlier this week tweeted his endorsement of Ed Gillespie, is taking aim at women’s health with a leaked rule from the administration proposing new regulations under which hundreds of thousands of women could lose birth control benefits they now receive at no cost under the Affordable Care Act.
The ad highlights similarities between Gillespie and Trump on women’s healthcare.
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299. Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost. Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion