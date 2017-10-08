 jump to example.com
 

Northam ad highlights women’s health issues in governor’s race

Published Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 1:49 pm

The Northam for Governor campaign is airing a new ad entitled “Want to See”.

Donald Trump, who earlier this week tweeted his endorsement of Ed Gillespie, is taking aim at women’s health with a leaked rule from the administration proposing new regulations under which hundreds of thousands of women could lose birth control benefits they now receive at no cost under the Affordable Care Act.

The ad highlights similarities between Gillespie and Trump on women’s healthcare.

