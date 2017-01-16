Norman resigns from position as head women’s soccer coach at Liberty

Liberty Head Women’s Soccer Coach Nate Norman resigned from his position as the program’s head coach earlier today to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Norman served as Liberty’s head coach during the 2016 season, leading the Lady Flames to 14-8 overall record and a 7-2 mark in Big South play. Norman was named the program’s seventh head coach on April 21, 2016.

No. 2 seed Liberty upended No. 1 seed High Point in the Big South Women’s Soccer Championship game under Norman’s leadership, securing the program’s sixth conference title. The six Big South titles for Liberty is the most by any program in conference history.

After leading the Lady Flames to the Big South title and a trip the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship, Norman was named the 2016 VaSID Women’s Soccer State Coach of the Year.

Liberty’s 14-8 record during the 2016 season included a program best eight-game winning streak and culminated in Liberty’s Big South title game win over High Point.

Norman had five players earn All-Big South honors and two players selected to the VaSID All-State team. Additionally, goalkeeper Holly Van Noord and midfielder Isabella Habuda were selected to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-Southeast Region team.

Van Noord finished her standout career at Liberty with a program best 41 career shutouts and was selected the 2016 Big South Defensive Player of the Year.

Norman helped instruct rookie Gabrielle Farrell during her first year of college soccer where she finished second on the team in goals (8) and points (24), while leading the team with eight assists. She was named the Big South Freshman of the Year and VaSID Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Year for the Commonwealth of Virginia.