Non-profits invited to apply for grant through Cadence Inc.

Published Sunday, Sep. 3, 2017, 5:57 pm

Cadence Inc., through its partnership with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, invites nonprofit organizations serving Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County to submit applications for support.

cadenceCadence Inc. directs the majority of their philanthropy to support educational initiatives. Technical education, with an emphasis on manufacturing technology, is the primary focus of their education grants, which range from $500 – $5,000.

Cadence Inc. offers complete services that range from initial design through manufacturing and full supply chain management for medical devices, life science and industrial products.

 

Application Process

The Community Foundation accepts grant applications on behalf of Cadence Inc. and meets with the company’s Grants Committee to review applications following the close of each quarter. The next application deadline is September 30. The Community Foundation staff welcomes the opportunity to discuss your ideas for a grant application. Call 540-213-2150.

