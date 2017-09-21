Non-profit awards scholarships to Virginia high school students

GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP), a non-profit, education organization, headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 175 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $156,500 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2017.

GRASP’s goal is to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school, regardless of financial or social circumstances. Because of this goal, GRASP is especially dedicated to helping low income and disabled students overcome financial and social barriers to attending college or vocational education after high school. Supported by individual, foundation and business donations, GRASP has advisors in 76 public and private schools throughout Virginia and provides services and scholarship assistance, free of charge, to students and their families.

In the most recent school year, GRASP advisors assisted more than 7,000 students and their families in developing post-secondary education game plans and leveraged more than an estimated $85 million in financial aid.

“We are delighted to have ongoing donor support which allows GRASP to provide the Last Dollar Scholarships to students which often enables them to attend their selected post-secondary school and continue their pursuit of education,” said Bettsy Heggie, GRASP Chief Operating Officer.

GRASP salutes the 2017 Last Dollar scholarship winners. Many of this year’s Last Dollar scholarship winners will be the first members of their families to attend post-secondary education. All have learned about the importance of continuing their educations as the next step for their future successes.

