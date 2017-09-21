Non-profit awards scholarships to Virginia high school students
GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP), a non-profit, education organization, headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 175 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $156,500 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2017.
GRASP’s goal is to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school, regardless of financial or social circumstances. Because of this goal, GRASP is especially dedicated to helping low income and disabled students overcome financial and social barriers to attending college or vocational education after high school. Supported by individual, foundation and business donations, GRASP has advisors in 76 public and private schools throughout Virginia and provides services and scholarship assistance, free of charge, to students and their families.
In the most recent school year, GRASP advisors assisted more than 7,000 students and their families in developing post-secondary education game plans and leveraged more than an estimated $85 million in financial aid.
“We are delighted to have ongoing donor support which allows GRASP to provide the Last Dollar Scholarships to students which often enables them to attend their selected post-secondary school and continue their pursuit of education,” said Bettsy Heggie, GRASP Chief Operating Officer.
GRASP salutes the 2017 Last Dollar scholarship winners. Many of this year’s Last Dollar scholarship winners will be the first members of their families to attend post-secondary education. All have learned about the importance of continuing their educations as the next step for their future successes.
The 2017 GRASP Last Dollar scholarship winners are provided below.
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|School System
|Anatasia
|Chittum
|Buffalo Gap
|Augusta
|Jasmine
|Floyd
|Buffalo Gap
|Augusta
|Makayla
|Prevette
|Buffalo Gap
|Augusta
|Katy
|Simmons
|Buffalo Gap
|Augusta
|Victoria
|Wiseman
|Buffalo Gap
|Augusta
|Savannah
|Richie
|Fort Defiance
|Augusta
|Grace
|Stanton
|Riverheads
|Augusta
|Nicholas
|VanFossen
|Riverheads
|Augusta
|Nakira
|Riddick
|Stuarts Draft
|Augusta
|Rachele’
|Veney
|Stuarts Draft
|Augusta
|John
|Garvey
|Wilson Memorial
|Augusta
|Madeline
|Surratt
|Wilson Memorial
|Augusta
|Kate
|White
|Wilson Memorial
|Augusta
|Grace
|Hewitt
|Bath
|Bath County
|Jordan
|Marshall
|Bath
|Bath County
|Brianna
|Negrete
|Bath
|Bath County
|James
|Phillips
|Brunswick
|Brunswick County
|Tynece
|Thompson
|Brunswick
|Brunswick County
|Juwan
|Dibble
|Buckingham
|Buckingham County
|Mattie
|Heslip
|Buckingham
|Buckingham County
|Raven
|Christian
|Charles City County
|Charles City
|Dwayne
|Ghee
|Charles City County
|Charles City
|Charity
|Jones
|Charles City County
|Charles City
|Keanna
|Motley
|Charles City County
|Charles City
|Tiana
|Bezares
|Carver College & Career Academy
|Chesterfield
|Mishaal
|Gilani
|Chesterfield Tech@Courthouse
|Chesterfield
|Niara
|Gray
|Chesterfield Tech@Courthouse
|Chesterfield
|Crystal
|Young
|Chesterfield Tech@Courthouse
|Chesterfield
|Cameron
|Brown
|Chesterfield Tech@Hull
|Chesterfield
|Jessica
|Dinep
|Chesterfield Tech@Hull
|Chesterfield
|Hilmara
|Donde
|Clover Hill
|Chesterfield
|Grant
|Squyars
|Cosby
|Chesterfield
|Pomi
|Lesanework
|James River
|Chesterfield
|Sarah
|Sandridge
|James River
|Chesterfield
|Ana
|Salgado
|LC Bird
|Chesterfield
|Aliah
|Hunter
|Manchester
|Chesterfield
|Amber
|Morgan
|Manchester
|Chesterfield
|Ines
|Valenzuela
|Manchester
|Chesterfield
|Emily
|Lushbaugh
|Matoaca
|Chesterfield
|Brianna
|Jones
|Meadowbrook
|Chesterfield
|Laura
|Maranon Estrada
|Meadowbrook
|Chesterfield
|Madelyn
|Jimerson
|Midlothian
|Chesterfield
|Azia
|Mills
|Monacan
|Chesterfield
|Alexandria
|Ahwee-Marrah
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Charlize
|Brignol
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Niamya
|Candelaria
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Abigail
|Cordova
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Ashley
|Daniel
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Christine
|Donald
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Andrieanna
|Greer
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Markei
|Woodson
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Shalynthia
|Wright
|Thomas Dale
|Chesterfield
|Alonzo
|Turner
|Colonial Beach
|Colonial Beach
|Madison
|Broga
|Colonial Heights
|Colonial Heights
|Erin
|Hood
|Colonial Heights
|Colonial Heights
|Matthew
|Rodulfo
|Colonial Heights
|Colonial Heights
|Neyshmarie
|Rosario
|Colonial Heights
|Colonial Heights
|Lorraine
|Foster
|Cumberland
|Cumberland County
|Taneya
|White
|Essex
|Essex
|Clay
|Brooks
|Goochland
|Goochland
|Tevin
|Davis
|Goochland
|Goochland
|Alexandria
|Herrera
|Goochland
|Goochland
|Caronline
|Ballou
|Atlee
|Hanover
|Austin
|Mills
|Atlee
|Hanover
|Daniel
|Schwier Jr.
|Georgetown
|Hanover
|Savanna
|Whitfield
|Georgetown
|Hanover
|Cameron
|Ward
|Hanover
|Hanover
|Hunter
|Parker
|Lee Davis
|Hanover
|Hannah
|Beverly
|Patrick Henry
|Hanover
|Taylor
|Derricott
|Patrick Henry
|Hanover
|Forest
|Kim
|Deep Run
|Henrico
|Samuel
|Taylor
|Deep Run
|Henrico
|Alexis
|Cunningham
|Freeman
|Henrico
|Maria
|Dankwaa
|Freeman
|Henrico
|Austin
|Evans
|Freeman
|Henrico
|Samia
|Hareez
|Freeman
|Henrico
|Jared
|Watson
|Freeman
|Henrico
|Mehraeil
|Abdelmelek
|Glen Allen
|Henrico
|Alexus
|Dixon
|Godwin
|Henrico
|Jarrell
|Banks
|Henrico
|Henrico
|Joelle
|Cannon
|Henrico
|Henrico
|Macky
|Cisse
|Henrico
|Henrico
|Alexis
|Daniels
|Henrico
|Henrico
|Jada
|Wheeler
|Hermitage
|Henrico
|Jeffrey
|Woody
|Hermitage
|Henrico
|Ke’Asia
|McDaniel
|Hermitage Tech
|Henrico
|Timothy
|Cosby
|Highland Springs
|Henrico
|Asia
|Farrar
|Highland Springs
|Henrico
|Jassmine
|Jordan
|Highland Springs
|Henrico
|Aleja
|Bruce
|Highland Springs Technical Center
|Henrico
|Thalia
|Ranson
|Highland Springs Technical Center
|Henrico
|Logan
|Cooper
|Tucker
|Henrico
|Camille
|Do
|Tucker
|Henrico
|Diem Cat
|Nguyen
|Tucker
|Henrico
|Jaelynn
|Scott
|Tucker
|Henrico
|Angela
|Sokpolie
|Tucker
|Henrico
|Travonne
|Hubbard
|VA Randolph
|Henrico
|Tania
|Posada
|VA Randolph
|Henrico
|Maya
|Burton
|Varina
|Henrico
|jada
|Lee
|Varina
|Henrico
|Destiny
|Pitts
|Varina
|Henrico
|Isaiah
|White
|Varina
|Henrico
|Jamie
|Hupman
|Highland County
|Highland
|Jessie
|Hupman
|Highland County
|Highland
|Ariana
|Ford
|Hopewell
|Hopewell
|Brystal
|Gilbert
|Hopewell
|Hopewell
|Siani
|Reese
|Hopewell
|Hopewell
|Tayanavnique
|Simmons
|Hopewell
|Hopewell
|Olivia
|Chamberlain
|King and Queen
|King and Queen
|Courtney
|deCheubel
|King William
|King William
|James
|Coleman
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|Tyneshia
|Cox
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|Kayla
|Anthony
|Lunenburg
|Lunenburg
|Brittany
|Dolan
|Lunenburg
|Lunenburg
|Makailah
|Lee
|Lunenburg
|Lunenburg
|Samantha
|Matthews
|Lunenburg
|Lunenburg
|Jessica
|Paquette
|Lunenburg
|Lunenburg
|Kayla
|Staples
|Lunenburg
|Lunenburg
|Kojo
|Amanfu
|Maggie Walker
|MLWGS
|Chelsey
|Campbell
|Nelson County
|Nelson
|Tabitha
|Napier
|Nelson County
|Nelson
|Carlie
|Carter
|New Kent
|New Kent
|Samantha
|Emana
|New Kent
|New Kent
|Kevin
|Moran
|New Kent
|New Kent
|Macey
|Augst
|Northumberland
|Northumberland
|Samantha
|Brown
|Northumberland
|Northumberland
|Grace
|Daniels
|Northstar Academy
|Northstar
|Reid
|Eaton
|Northstar Academy
|Northstar
|Alyria
|Byers
|Petersburg
|Petersburg
|Kyla
|Claiborne
|Petersburg
|Petersburg
|Darrius
|Giles
|Petersburg
|Petersburg
|Anaisha
|Ramzey
|Petersburg
|Petersburg
|James
|cook
|Powhatan
|Powhatan
|Aliyah
|frazier
|Powhatan
|Powhatan
|DAKOTA
|STROUD
|Powhatan
|Powhatan
|Christie
|Douglas
|Prince George
|Prince George
|Jayla
|Webster
|Prince George
|Prince George
|Cassidy
|Wilkinson
|Prince George
|Prince George
|Imieyah
|Bell
|Armstrong
|Richmond
|Joy
|Murphy
|Armstrong
|Richmond
|Kamari
|Stockdale
|Armstrong
|Richmond
|Phillisha
|Hopson
|Community
|Richmond
|Evan
|Luck
|Community
|Richmond
|TaNia
|Nixon
|Community
|Richmond
|Timothy
|Banks
|Franklin Military
|Richmond
|Jamilla
|Al-Malik
|George Wythe
|Richmond
|Destiny
|Dozier
|George Wythe
|Richmond
|Masake
|Fofana
|George Wythe
|Richmond
|Eric
|Ross
|George Wythe
|Richmond
|Qyona
|Adkins
|Huguenot
|Richmond
|Emanuel
|Erazo
|Huguenot
|Richmond
|Omar
|Hasan
|Huguenot
|Richmond
|Leone’
|Rosa
|Huguenot
|Richmond
|Byunce
|Brown
|John Marshall
|Richmond
|Gloire
|Kiza
|John Marshall
|Richmond
|Destiny
|Welton
|John Marshall
|Richmond
|DeVon
|Jackson
|Open High
|Richmond
|Dayzanane
|Cousins
|RTC
|Richmond
|Autumn
|High
|RTC
|Richmond
|Kyra
|Gilchrist
|Thomas Jefferson
|Richmond
|Autum
|Greene
|Rappahannock
|Richmond County
|John
|Grindstaff
|Rappahannock
|Richmond County
|Callista
|Bandy
|Robert E. Lee
|Staunton
|Brianna
|Bosserman
|Robert E. Lee
|Staunton
|Kaitlan
|Giovine
|Robert E. Lee
|Staunton
|Michaelah
|Hodge
|Robert E. Lee
|Staunton
|Rachel
|Morrison
|Robert E. Lee
|Staunton
|Kayla
|Neff
|Robert E. Lee
|Staunton
|Evan
|York
|Robert E. Lee
|Staunton
|Patrice
|Carter
|Sussex
|Sussex
|Jhane’
|Stringfield
|Sussex
|Sussex
|Nicholas
|Clarke
|VA Home for Boys & Girls
|VA Home
|Hannah
|Dockery
|Waynesboro
|Waynesboro
|Shantay
|Patterson
|Waynesboro
|Waynesboro
|Tasia
|Payne
|Washington and Lee
|Westmoreland
|Claire
|Whitman
|Washington and Lee
|Westmoreland
Discussion