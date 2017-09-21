 jump to example.com

Non-profit awards scholarships to Virginia high school students

Published Thursday, Sep. 21, 2017, 12:00 am

GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP), a non-profit, education organization, headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 175 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $156,500 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2017.

graspGRASP’s goal is to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school, regardless of financial or social circumstances.  Because of this goal, GRASP is especially dedicated to helping low income and disabled students overcome financial and social barriers to attending college or vocational education after high school.  Supported by individual, foundation and business donations, GRASP has advisors in 76 public and private schools throughout Virginia and provides services and scholarship assistance, free of charge, to students and their families.

In the most recent school year, GRASP advisors assisted more than 7,000 students and their families in developing post-secondary education game plans and leveraged more than an estimated $85 million in financial aid.

“We are delighted to have ongoing donor support which allows GRASP to provide the Last Dollar Scholarships to students which often enables them to attend their selected post-secondary school and continue their pursuit of education,” said Bettsy Heggie, GRASP Chief Operating Officer.

GRASP salutes the 2017 Last Dollar scholarship winners.  Many of this year’s Last Dollar scholarship winners will be the first members of their families to attend post-secondary education.  All have learned about the importance of continuing their educations as the next step for their future successes.

The 2017 GRASP Last Dollar scholarship winners are provided below.

FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL School System
Anatasia Chittum Buffalo Gap Augusta
Jasmine Floyd Buffalo Gap Augusta
Makayla Prevette Buffalo Gap Augusta
Katy Simmons Buffalo Gap Augusta
Victoria Wiseman Buffalo Gap Augusta
Savannah Richie Fort Defiance Augusta
Grace Stanton Riverheads Augusta
Nicholas VanFossen Riverheads Augusta
Nakira Riddick Stuarts Draft Augusta
Rachele’ Veney Stuarts Draft Augusta
John Garvey Wilson Memorial Augusta
Madeline Surratt Wilson Memorial Augusta
Kate White Wilson Memorial Augusta
Grace Hewitt Bath Bath County
Jordan Marshall Bath Bath County
Brianna Negrete Bath Bath County
James Phillips Brunswick Brunswick County
Tynece Thompson Brunswick Brunswick County
Juwan Dibble Buckingham Buckingham County
Mattie Heslip Buckingham Buckingham County
Raven Christian Charles City County Charles City
Dwayne Ghee Charles City County Charles City
Charity Jones Charles City County Charles City
Keanna Motley Charles City County Charles City
Tiana Bezares Carver College & Career Academy Chesterfield
Mishaal Gilani Chesterfield Tech@Courthouse Chesterfield
Niara Gray Chesterfield Tech@Courthouse Chesterfield
Crystal Young Chesterfield Tech@Courthouse Chesterfield
Cameron Brown Chesterfield Tech@Hull Chesterfield
Jessica Dinep Chesterfield Tech@Hull Chesterfield
Hilmara Donde Clover Hill Chesterfield
Grant Squyars Cosby Chesterfield
Pomi Lesanework James River Chesterfield
Sarah Sandridge James River Chesterfield
Ana Salgado LC Bird Chesterfield
Aliah Hunter Manchester Chesterfield
Amber Morgan Manchester Chesterfield
Ines Valenzuela Manchester Chesterfield
Emily Lushbaugh Matoaca Chesterfield
Brianna Jones Meadowbrook Chesterfield
Laura Maranon Estrada Meadowbrook Chesterfield
Madelyn Jimerson Midlothian Chesterfield
Azia Mills Monacan Chesterfield
Alexandria Ahwee-Marrah Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Charlize Brignol Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Niamya Candelaria Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Abigail Cordova Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Ashley Daniel Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Christine Donald Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Andrieanna Greer Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Markei Woodson Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Shalynthia Wright Thomas Dale Chesterfield
Alonzo Turner Colonial Beach Colonial Beach
Madison Broga Colonial Heights Colonial Heights
Erin Hood Colonial Heights Colonial Heights
Matthew Rodulfo Colonial Heights Colonial Heights
Neyshmarie Rosario Colonial Heights Colonial Heights
Lorraine Foster Cumberland Cumberland County
Taneya White Essex Essex
Clay Brooks Goochland Goochland
Tevin Davis Goochland Goochland
Alexandria Herrera Goochland Goochland
Caronline Ballou Atlee Hanover
Austin Mills Atlee Hanover
Daniel Schwier Jr. Georgetown Hanover
Savanna Whitfield Georgetown Hanover
Cameron Ward Hanover Hanover
Hunter Parker Lee Davis Hanover
Hannah Beverly Patrick Henry Hanover
Taylor Derricott Patrick Henry Hanover
Forest Kim Deep Run Henrico
Samuel Taylor Deep Run Henrico
Alexis Cunningham Freeman Henrico
Maria Dankwaa Freeman Henrico
Austin Evans Freeman Henrico
Samia Hareez Freeman Henrico
Jared Watson Freeman Henrico
Mehraeil Abdelmelek Glen Allen Henrico
Alexus Dixon Godwin Henrico
Jarrell Banks Henrico Henrico
Joelle Cannon Henrico Henrico
Macky Cisse Henrico Henrico
Alexis Daniels Henrico Henrico
Jada Wheeler Hermitage Henrico
Jeffrey Woody Hermitage Henrico
Ke’Asia McDaniel Hermitage Tech Henrico
Timothy Cosby Highland Springs Henrico
Asia Farrar Highland Springs Henrico
Jassmine Jordan Highland Springs Henrico
Aleja Bruce Highland Springs Technical Center Henrico
Thalia Ranson Highland Springs Technical Center Henrico
Logan Cooper Tucker Henrico
Camille Do Tucker Henrico
Diem Cat Nguyen Tucker Henrico
Jaelynn Scott Tucker Henrico
Angela Sokpolie Tucker Henrico
Travonne Hubbard VA Randolph Henrico
Tania Posada VA Randolph Henrico
Maya Burton Varina Henrico
jada Lee Varina Henrico
Destiny Pitts Varina Henrico
Isaiah White Varina Henrico
Jamie Hupman Highland County Highland
Jessie Hupman Highland County Highland
Ariana Ford Hopewell Hopewell
Brystal Gilbert Hopewell Hopewell
Siani Reese Hopewell Hopewell
Tayanavnique Simmons Hopewell Hopewell
Olivia Chamberlain King and Queen King and Queen
Courtney deCheubel King William King William
James Coleman Lancaster Lancaster
Tyneshia Cox Lancaster Lancaster
Kayla Anthony Lunenburg Lunenburg
Brittany Dolan Lunenburg Lunenburg
Makailah Lee Lunenburg Lunenburg
Samantha Matthews Lunenburg Lunenburg
Jessica Paquette Lunenburg Lunenburg
Kayla Staples Lunenburg Lunenburg
Kojo Amanfu Maggie Walker MLWGS
Chelsey Campbell Nelson County Nelson
Tabitha Napier Nelson County Nelson
Carlie Carter New Kent New Kent
Samantha Emana New Kent New Kent
Kevin Moran New Kent New Kent
Macey Augst Northumberland Northumberland
Samantha Brown Northumberland Northumberland
Grace Daniels Northstar Academy Northstar
Reid Eaton Northstar Academy Northstar
Alyria Byers Petersburg Petersburg
Kyla Claiborne Petersburg Petersburg
Darrius Giles Petersburg Petersburg
Anaisha Ramzey Petersburg Petersburg
James cook Powhatan Powhatan
Aliyah frazier Powhatan Powhatan
DAKOTA STROUD Powhatan Powhatan
Christie Douglas Prince George Prince George
Jayla Webster Prince George Prince George
Cassidy Wilkinson Prince George Prince George
Imieyah Bell Armstrong Richmond
Joy Murphy Armstrong Richmond
Kamari Stockdale Armstrong Richmond
Phillisha Hopson Community Richmond
Evan Luck Community Richmond
TaNia Nixon Community Richmond
Timothy Banks Franklin Military Richmond
Jamilla Al-Malik George Wythe Richmond
Destiny Dozier George Wythe Richmond
Masake Fofana George Wythe Richmond
Eric Ross George Wythe Richmond
Qyona Adkins Huguenot Richmond
Emanuel Erazo Huguenot Richmond
Omar Hasan Huguenot Richmond
Leone’ Rosa Huguenot Richmond
Byunce Brown John Marshall Richmond
Gloire Kiza John Marshall Richmond
Destiny Welton John Marshall Richmond
DeVon Jackson Open High Richmond
Dayzanane Cousins RTC Richmond
Autumn High RTC Richmond
Kyra Gilchrist Thomas Jefferson Richmond
Autum Greene Rappahannock Richmond County
John Grindstaff Rappahannock Richmond County
Callista Bandy Robert E. Lee Staunton
Brianna Bosserman Robert E. Lee Staunton
Kaitlan Giovine Robert E. Lee Staunton
Michaelah Hodge Robert E. Lee Staunton
Rachel Morrison Robert E. Lee Staunton
Kayla Neff Robert E. Lee Staunton
Evan York Robert E. Lee Staunton
Patrice Carter Sussex Sussex
Jhane’ Stringfield Sussex Sussex
Nicholas Clarke VA Home for Boys & Girls VA Home
Hannah Dockery Waynesboro Waynesboro
Shantay Patterson Waynesboro Waynesboro
Tasia Payne Washington and Lee Westmoreland
Claire Whitman Washington and Lee Westmoreland
   
