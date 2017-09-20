 jump to example.com

Non-profit awards scholarships with 47 Virginia college students

Published Wednesday, Sep. 20, 2017, 12:07 am

GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program (GRASP), a non-profit, education organization, headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 47 College Success scholarships totaling $120,250 to Virginia students currently attending college who have participated in the GRASP College Success program.

grasp“College students participating in the GRASP College Success program see the value in the assistance provided and are eager to participate because of the available scholarship opportunities,” said Bettsy Heggie, GRASP Chief Operating Officer. “The GRASP mission is to help students with the financial aid process, but it is our supporters and donors who make it possible to provide scholarships to students, making GRASP’s role even more valuable.”

GRASP is dedicated to helping students overcome financial and social barriers to attending college or vocational education after high school.  Supported by individual, foundation, and business donations, GRASP has advisors in 76 high schools/venues throughout Virginia and provides services and scholarship assistance, free of charge, to students and their families.  College Success is the GRASP program for students who continue to post-secondary education.  GRASP’s College Success Program seeks to increase the college graduation rate for GRASP students and scholarship recipients by: 1) helping them re-file financial aid and scholarship forms each year, 2) providing valuable tips regarding internships and summer jobs, 3) acting as a liaison between the college financial aid offices and the students, should a problem arise, and 4) awarding scholarships for students with unmet financial need.

In the most recent school year, the GRASP College Success advisor assisted students with a variety of college financial aid and transitioning issues.  Students who participated in College Success monthly email programs were eligible to apply for the GRASP College Success scholarships.  For many students, finding scholarships after the first year of college is sometimes challenging, so the GRAP College Success scholarships help students meet the financial requirements for their subsequent college years.

GRASP salutes the 2017 College Success scholarship winners.  Many of this year’s College Success scholarship winners are the first members of their families to attend post-secondary education.  All have learned about the importance of continuing their educations as the next step for their future successes.

 

The 2017 GRASP College Success scholarship winners

Last Name First Name Current College Attending High School Attended
Alford Ashanti Old Dominion University Armstrong
Sadler Tristan Longwood University Brunswick
Banks Oasia Longwood University Buckingham
Ashby Shannon James Madison University Buffalo Gap
Holder Madeline James Madison University Colonial Heights
Sayar Morsal Virginia Commonwealth University Cosby
Squyars Megan Virginia Tech Cosby
Cooper Carl Virginia Commonwealth University Courtland
Turner Michael Longwood University Cumberland
Edwards Tristan Longwood University Essex
Phillips Kainen Rappahannock Community College Essex
Woolf Breanna Christopher Newport University Fort Defiance
Grantham Aisha Old Dominion University Franklin Military
Altidor Marie-Andre Christopher Newport University Freeman
Buth Daniel Virginia Commonwealth University Freeman
Guan DongChen Virginia Commonwealth University Freeman
Mesfin Makeda Virginia Tech Freeman
Jones Marnesha Radford University George Wythe
Miller Astasha Shenandoah University George Wythe
Flippen Lauren John Tyler Community College Goochland
Vanbuskirk Devon Christopher Newport University Hanover
Olivo Morgan George Mason University Henrico
Smith Markiesha James Madison University Henrico
Jones Kyrsten J Sargeant Reynolds Community College Highland Springs
Edwards Lisa James Madison University King William
Bronder Sasha Roanoke College Maggie Walker
Jones Jacob Virginia Tech Manchester
Thorsted Alexandra Virginia Tech Manchester
Rivers Aliyah Old Dominion University Matoaca
Beville Kellie Virginia Tech Monacan
Fitzgerald Tristan Lynchburg College Nelson County
Mann Savannah Lynchburg College Nelson County
Odell Sabrina Virginia Commonwealth University New Kent
Ramsey Kellee Christopher Newport University Northumberland
Ford Jasmine Christopher Newport University Patrick Henry
Allen Haley Radford University Rappahannock
Agnor Benjamin Virginia Tech Riverheads
Basham Kelsey Blue Ridge Community College Riverheads
Bartley Jesse Bridgewater College Robert E. Lee
Dabney Dalton Virginia Commonwealth University Robert E. Lee
Dupree Corrales Edinboro University Thomas Dale
Benn Marquelle Virginia Tech Thomas Jefferson
Benn Shanice Virginia Commonwealth University Thomas Jefferson
Powell Khalil Old Dominion University Thomas Jefferson
Elionai Sarah Norfolk State University Varina
Graham Destiny Virginia Commonwealth University Varina
McFadden Asia Old Dominion University Varina
Daley Sarah University of Virginia Wilson Memorial

 

   
