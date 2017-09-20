Non-profit awards scholarships with 47 Virginia college students

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program (GRASP), a non-profit, education organization, headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 47 College Success scholarships totaling $120,250 to Virginia students currently attending college who have participated in the GRASP College Success program.

“College students participating in the GRASP College Success program see the value in the assistance provided and are eager to participate because of the available scholarship opportunities,” said Bettsy Heggie, GRASP Chief Operating Officer. “The GRASP mission is to help students with the financial aid process, but it is our supporters and donors who make it possible to provide scholarships to students, making GRASP’s role even more valuable.”

GRASP is dedicated to helping students overcome financial and social barriers to attending college or vocational education after high school. Supported by individual, foundation, and business donations, GRASP has advisors in 76 high schools/venues throughout Virginia and provides services and scholarship assistance, free of charge, to students and their families. College Success is the GRASP program for students who continue to post-secondary education. GRASP’s College Success Program seeks to increase the college graduation rate for GRASP students and scholarship recipients by: 1) helping them re-file financial aid and scholarship forms each year, 2) providing valuable tips regarding internships and summer jobs, 3) acting as a liaison between the college financial aid offices and the students, should a problem arise, and 4) awarding scholarships for students with unmet financial need.

In the most recent school year, the GRASP College Success advisor assisted students with a variety of college financial aid and transitioning issues. Students who participated in College Success monthly email programs were eligible to apply for the GRASP College Success scholarships. For many students, finding scholarships after the first year of college is sometimes challenging, so the GRAP College Success scholarships help students meet the financial requirements for their subsequent college years.

GRASP salutes the 2017 College Success scholarship winners. Many of this year’s College Success scholarship winners are the first members of their families to attend post-secondary education. All have learned about the importance of continuing their educations as the next step for their future successes.

The 2017 GRASP College Success scholarship winners