Nomadic Display to expand headquarters in Fairfax County

Nomadic Display, a worldwide leader in trade show displays, will create 30 new jobs and invested $940,000 in connection with its expansion and headquarters relocation in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project. Through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), 61 existing employees will be retrained on new products and processes.

“Nomadic Display has been helping businesses effectively market around the world for over 40 years, and we are proud the company has chosen to expand and relocate its headquarters in Fairfax County,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Supporting our existing corporate partners and diversifying the Commonwealth’s industry base is critical to the economic strength of the Commonwealth, and to our efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

Nomadic Display is a leading producer of display solutions for purchase or rent. Its high quality, lightweight displays help companies market their businesses at airports, corporate events, road shows, shopping malls, showrooms, and trade shows in a cost-effective way. The company uses eco-friendly practices in the design, fabrication, and delivery of its displays and graphics. Its award-winning displays can be seen in their showrooms and online.

“With its well-educated and robust workforce pipeline and recognized high quality of life, Fairfax County is an ideal home base for a company like Nomadic Display,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We are confident that Nomadic will benefit from the support provided by the VJIP as it expands its workforce, and continues its track record of success in the Commonwealth.”

“Fairfax County is truly an exemplary case study on how to keep jobs here in the state,” said Eric Burg, Owner of Nomadic Display, expressing how pleased he is to have the vast business resources and support available in Virginia. “The people are the key, and we rely on their knowledge and experience to provide superior products and customer service. We chose to expand here in Virginia because the highly-skilled workforce provides limitless opportunities for growth and success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Nomadic Display’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program. VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Nomadic Display has long made its high-quality products in Fairfax County, and it is wonderful to see the company continuing to grow here,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Advanced, light industrial manufacturing diversifies the Fairfax County economic base and business community, and helps provide the county with long-term economic stability.”

“This announcement is yet another example of Governor McAuliffe’s tireless effort to attract jobs and promote economic development in Virginia and Fairfax County,” said Senator George Barker. “His continued focus on diversifying our post-sequestration economy will ensure that the Commonwealth will be well positioned moving forward.”

“I grew up here in Springfield and chose to live here and raise my family,” said Delegate David Albo.“Obviously, Nomadic Display knows what I know — Southern Fairfax County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family!”