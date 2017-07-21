 jump to example.com

Nomadic Display to expand headquarters in Fairfax County

Published Friday, Jul. 21, 2017, 7:23 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Nomadic Display, a worldwide leader in trade show displays, will create 30 new jobs and invested $940,000 in connection with its expansion and headquarters relocation in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project. Through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), 61 existing employees will be retrained on new products and processes.

“Nomadic Display has been helping businesses effectively market around the world for over 40 years, and we are proud the company has chosen to expand and relocate its headquarters in Fairfax County,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Supporting our existing corporate partners and diversifying the Commonwealth’s industry base is critical to the economic strength of the Commonwealth, and to our efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

Nomadic Display is a leading producer of display solutions for purchase or rent. Its high quality, lightweight displays help companies market their businesses at airports, corporate events, road shows, shopping malls, showrooms, and trade shows in a cost-effective way. The company uses eco-friendly practices in the design, fabrication, and delivery of its displays and graphics. Its award-winning displays can be seen in their showrooms and online.

“With its well-educated and robust workforce pipeline and recognized high quality of life, Fairfax County is an ideal home base for a company like Nomadic Display,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We are confident that Nomadic will benefit from the support provided by the VJIP as it expands its workforce, and continues its track record of success in the Commonwealth.”

“Fairfax County is truly an exemplary case study on how to keep jobs here in the state,” said Eric Burg, Owner of Nomadic Display, expressing how pleased he is to have the vast business resources and support available in Virginia. “The people are the key, and we rely on their knowledge and experience to provide superior products and customer service. We chose to expand here in Virginia because the highly-skilled workforce provides limitless opportunities for growth and success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Nomadic Display’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program. VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.  

“Nomadic Display has long made its high-quality products in Fairfax County, and it is wonderful to see the company continuing to grow here,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Advanced, light industrial manufacturing diversifies the Fairfax County economic base and business community, and helps provide the county with long-term economic stability.”

“This announcement is yet another example of Governor McAuliffe’s tireless effort to attract jobs and promote economic development in Virginia and Fairfax County,” said Senator George Barker. “His continued focus on diversifying our post-sequestration economy will ensure that the Commonwealth will be well positioned moving forward.”

“I grew up here in Springfield and chose to live here and raise my family,” said Delegate David Albo.“Obviously, Nomadic Display knows what I know — Southern Fairfax County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family!”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kaine, Portman introduce bill to support job training for skilled infrastructure jobs
UVA, Bon Secours to collaborate on liver transplant care
Gordon Lightfoot in concert at The Paramount
VBL: Turks rally late again
Squirrels lose lead in eighth again
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Inside Quin Blanding’s return to UVA
SMAC swimmers win events at state long course championships
Waynesboro city attorney stepping down: City to outsource legal work
UVA, Dominion Energy, Coronal Energy announce ambitious solar project
ACC releases conference basketball matchups for 2017-18 season
Tips for preventing heat-related illnesses
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chester Bennington
Gubernatorial candidate forum set for July 28 in Roanoke
VMI basketball 2017-18 schedule announced
Streaking Turks look to make it six in a row
George Mason basketball’s O’Donnell signs to play overseas in Czech Republic
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 