No running water at rest stops on I-81 in Augusta County on Wednesday

Water lines serving the northbound and southbound Interstate 81 rest areas in Augusta County are scheduled to be turned off on Wednesday, January 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Augusta County Service Authority will be performing maintenance on the water lines during this time.

Portable toilets will be provided at both rest areas, which are located near mile marker 232 between I-81 exit 227 (Verona) and exit 235 (Weyers Cave/Grottoes).

