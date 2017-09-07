 jump to example.com

No. 8 Virginia falls 2-1 to No. 1 UCLA Thursday

Published Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, 10:51 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A second-half goal proved to be the difference on Thursday night as No. 8 Virginia (4-2-0) fell to No. 1 UCLA (7-0-0) by a score of 2-1 at Klöckner Stadium in front of a crowd of 3,064 fans who turned out for the top-10 matchup.

virginia soccerSophomore forward Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) found the net for the Cavaliers in the first half, tying the match after an early UCLA goal.

Despite out-shooting the Bruins 13-to-5 on the night, including five shots on goal for the Cavaliers, Virginia couldn’t find a second goal, while the Bruins found the net for a second time early in the second half and held on for the win.

“They’re a good team,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “Any time you get three shots on goal and finish two of them, you have to give a team credit for that. I thought we played well enough to win, but we didn’t have the quality in the second half to sustain the pressure until the end there. We played hard and took big strides from last week.

“We were on the front foot from the beginning and disappointed that in all that 15-20 minutes they were the one to get the first goal against the run of play,” Swanson said. “Once they went up in the second half, it was us chasing the game and that’s hard to do against a team like that.”

UCLA struck first, converting a goal in the 11th minute as Ashley Sanchez found the net for the Bruins. Delanie Sheehan played a ball over the top into the box as Sanchez slipped in behind the Cavalier defense to set up the one-on-one opportunity. Sanchez dribbled into just outside the six-yard box and sent the ball inside the near post for the score.

The Cavaliers got a chance to equalize in the 14th minute when Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.) put a header on frame from inside the six-yard box. Bruins keeper Teagan Micah made the save, punching the shot up over the goal to keep her team in the lead.

Virginia tied things up in the 38th minute when Ziemer converted for the home team off a free kick set up by a UCLA foul just outside the box. The Cavaliers played the ball into the box, looking for a goal, but the Bruin defense turned the attack aside and Virginia played the ball through the box to the far side. A Cavalier player was knocked down at the top of the box, setting up the free kick.

UCLA took the lead back in the second half, scoring in the 57th minute. Mackenzie Cerda took a through ball in the box from Sanchez and slipped the ball past a diving Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) and inside the far post for the 2-1 Bruin lead. Jessie Fleming tapped the ball forward to Sanchez, setting up the pass through to Cerda for the goal.

The Cavaliers would get a chance late with back-to-back shots in the box in the final minute of play, but UCLA blocked the first and saved the second to hold on for the win.

Virginia will return to action on Sunday afternoon, hosting No. 5 Penn State at 2 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Sen. Warner on Equifax data breach
Kaine urges healthcare fix that helps rural Virginia
Charlottesville Area Transit Free Trolley to detour: Free rides on Route 7
St. Anne’s-Belfield School welcomes exchange students from Madrid
Lynchburg District: VDOT invites comment on transportation initiatives
Kaine highlights stories of DREAMers from Virginia schools
‘Glee’ alums Derik Nelson & Family to appear at Wayne Theatre
Update: Waynesboro Police seek public help ID’g shoplifting suspect
Update: Major Hurricane Irma likely to deliver destructive blow to Florida this weekend
ACC releases 2017-2018 UVA men’s basketball schedule
ACC announces 2017-2018 men’s basketball schedule
Different ways that businesses can invest their profits
College football TV schedule: Sept. 7-9
Governors urge Congress to take immediate action to protect DREAMers
UVA hoops’ Justice Bartley to speak on experiences with epilepsy
Kaine praises bill to promote early hearing detection in newborns, infants, young children
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 