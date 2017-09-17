No. 5 Virginia plays to 1-1 draw at ECU

Sophomore Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) hit her third goal of the season on Sunday(Sept. 17), providing the lone goal for the Cavaliers as No. 5 Virginia (5-2-2, 0-0-1 ACC) played East Carolina (5-2-2) to a 1-1 draw.

It was the second draw of the weekend for the Cavaliers who played a pair of double-overtime matches in their last two outings. Virginia played NC State to a scoreless draw in the ACC opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Cavaliers out-shot the Pirates 19-to-9 on the afternoon, including a 9-to-4 advantage in shots on goal. The East Carolina defense was able to limit the Virginia offense to the one goal, however, as the Pirate keeper posted eight saves on the afternoon.

Virginia will return to action with a pair of home matches in ACC play next week, beginning with a 7 p.m. conteston Thursday (Sept. 21) against Miami. The Cavaliers will also host No. 10 North Carolina at 3 p.m. on Sunday(Sept. 24) in a match broadcast by ESPNU.

Virginia found the net in the 36th minute when Ziemer tapped the ball in past the near post from inside the six-yard box. Sam Rosette (Bronx, N.Y.) played the ball ahead to Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.) streaking down the left side and deep in the box. Latsko tapped the ball over to Ziemer coming down the middle of the box who then put it in the net for the first goal of the afternoon.

The Cavaliers used a late surge to push in front of the Pirates, holding a 4-to-2 edge in shots at the break and the 1-0 lead.

East Carolina tied the match in the 84th minute when Courtney Cash took a pass just outside the six-yard box from Marianna Cash. The shot, which came from the top right corner of the six-yard box, flashed in front of the Virginia keeper and in past the near post to tie the score at 1-1.

Neither team could find the golden goal through the two overtime periods as the match ended in the draw.