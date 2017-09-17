 jump to example.com

No. 5 Virginia plays to 1-1 draw at ECU

Published Sunday, Sep. 17, 2017, 5:55 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Sophomore Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) hit her third goal of the season on Sunday(Sept. 17), providing the lone goal for the Cavaliers as No. 5 Virginia (5-2-2, 0-0-1 ACC) played East Carolina (5-2-2) to a 1-1 draw.

virginia soccerIt was the second draw of the weekend for the Cavaliers who played a pair of double-overtime matches in their last two outings. Virginia played NC State to a scoreless draw in the ACC opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Cavaliers out-shot the Pirates 19-to-9 on the afternoon, including a 9-to-4 advantage in shots on goal. The East Carolina defense was able to limit the Virginia offense to the one goal, however, as the Pirate keeper posted eight saves on the afternoon.

Virginia will return to action with a pair of home matches in ACC play next week, beginning with a 7 p.m. conteston Thursday (Sept. 21) against Miami. The Cavaliers will also host No. 10 North Carolina at 3 p.m. on Sunday(Sept. 24) in a match broadcast by ESPNU.

Virginia found the net in the 36th minute when Ziemer tapped the ball in past the near post from inside the six-yard box. Sam Rosette (Bronx, N.Y.) played the ball ahead to Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.) streaking down the left side and deep in the box. Latsko tapped the ball over to Ziemer coming down the middle of the box who then put it in the net for the first goal of the afternoon.

The Cavaliers used a late surge to push in front of the Pirates, holding a 4-to-2 edge in shots at the break and the 1-0 lead.

East Carolina tied the match in the 84th minute when Courtney Cash took a pass just outside the six-yard box from Marianna Cash. The shot, which came from the top right corner of the six-yard box, flashed in front of the Virginia keeper and in past the near post to tie the score at 1-1.

Neither team could find the golden goal through the two overtime periods as the match ended in the draw.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Gas prices heading back down after Harvey, Irma

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic are decreasing after the double hit to the United States by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

UVA football builds confidence with UConn win

The early returns from UVA’s 38-18 win over UConn on Saturday? Coach Bronco Mendenhall had some positive thoughts afterward.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
McAuliffe participates in Virginia Community College System Cyber Security Advisory Board
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22
Ralph Northam issues technology policy plan
Gas prices heading back down after Harvey, Irma
Flint water continues to heal, meets EPA standards
Face the Nation’s Bob Schieffer at American Shakespeare Center’s Annual Gala Inbox
McAuliffe announces $8.8 million in Community Development Block Grants
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 18-22
Are there any realistic geoengineering solutions to our climate woes?
Bridgewater steamrolls Apprentice, 52-0
VMI blanked at Robert Morris, 23-0
No. 19 Liberty wins thriller over Indiana State
#16 Virginia Tech rolls after sluggish start at ECU, wins 64-17
UVA football builds confidence with UConn win
UConn Postgame: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA D solid in big win over UConn
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 