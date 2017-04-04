 jump to example.com

No. 18 UVA blasts ODU, 18-5

Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 10:22 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva baseballPavin Smith (Jr., Jupiter, Fla.) and Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) combined to hit three home runs and drive in 10 runs as the No. 18 UVA baseball team defeated Old Dominion, 18-5, Tuesday evening at Davenport Field. Smith ripped a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high seven runs, while Haseley homered, scored four runs and drove in three.

“It’s a really big win for us, coming off a difficult loss on Sunday,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “We certainly didn’t expect that. Old Dominion has 22 wins and has been playing very good baseball. I thought our guys came out locked in offensively. The wind was blowing out and certainly impacted a few of those balls, and our guys were swinging the bats very aggressively and had a really good two-strike approach.”

Virginia (22-8) scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings and six in all as it recorded its highest run total in 63 games all-time against Old Dominion (22-7). Haseley and Smith each were 3-for-4, while Nate Eikhoff (So., Bristow, Va.) also had three hits as the Cavaliers racked up 18 in the game. Cameron Simmons (So., Royersford, Pa.) also homered for UVA.

Virginia starting pitcher Chesdin Harrington (So., Monteplier, Va.) worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, two hits and a walk to earn the win and improve to 2-1 on the year. Riley Wilson (Jr., Midlothian, Va.) racked up a career-high six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief work before Jack Roberts (Sr., Richmond, Va.) and Tyler Shambora (Sr., Venice, Fla.) combined to pitch the final two innings.

ODU starter Morgan Maguire (3-2) allowed six runs and seven hits in two innings in taking the loss. The Monarchs used six pitchers in the game.

ODU struck first with a one-out solo homer to right field from Vinnie Pasquantino in the top of the first inning, but UVA countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, getting three straight singles from Haseley, Smith and Robbie Coman (Gr., Lake Worth, Fla.).

After ODU tied the game in the top of the second on a Kyle Battle sac fly, UVA got a two-run double in the bottom of the inning from Andy Weber (So., Aurora, Ohio), and Haseley followed with a mammoth two-run home run off the top of the scoreboard in right-center field. It was his ninth blast of the year.

The Cavaliers blew the game open with five runs in the third, capped by a grand slam to center field from Smith. It was his third career grand slam, including a pair in the last three games (Saturday vs. Louisville).

UVA pushed its lead to 12-2 with three runs in the fourth, with Caleb Knight (Jr., Checotah, Okla.) ripping a run-scoring double before Jake McCarthy (So., Scranton, Pa.) hit a two-run single up the middle to plate Eikhoff and Knight.

ODU scored in the fifth on a two-out double from Nick Walker, but UVA came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame on Smith’s towering two-run blast to right. It marked his second career multi-home run game and gave him seven RBI in the game, most by a Cavalier since Kenny Towns drove in eight on Feb. 15, 2013, at East Carolina.

The Cavaliers tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh inning on a pinch-hit, two-run home run to right-center by Simmons, his second homer of the year. It was UVA’s first pinch-hit home run since Shane Halley came off the bench for a pinch-hit blast on April 20, 2011, against Richmond.

Virginia continues a busy stretch of home games at 5 p.m. Wednesday when it entertains George Washington. UVA plays host to Pittsburgh Friday through Sunday in a three-game ACC series.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
St. Laurent’s walk-off hit lifts VMI over Longwood, 4-3
Men’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA cruises to win
Briana Moore: The Waynesboro YMCA has made me who I am today
AAA: One in three drivers can’t afford to get car fixed
Warner, Kaine reintroduce Paycheck Fairness Act
Herring urges colleagues to fight child exploitation with new technology
Chocolat screening at Wayne Theatre on April 9
Bipartisan leadership of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina legislatures urge approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Crazy sports from around the world!
Going overseas this year? How to make the important preparations
One dead in two-vehicle accident in Waynesboro
Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Bernie Sanders endorses Tom Perriello for Virginia governor
Professional help in dealing with hearing loss
R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Shenandoah University, Inova announce healthcare partnership
Spring season opening at the American Shakespeare Center
2 billionth tree seedling harvested in Virginia
McAuliffe, Northam urge Medicaid expansion in Virginia
Virginia farmers intend to plant more soybeans, less corn this year
Seventeen VBL alums in Majors to start 2017 season
VMI pitcher Josh Winder named national player of the week
Top Cleveland Indians pitching prospect begins in Lynchburg
Game Notes: No. 18 UVA hosts ODU, GW this week
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 