No. 11 Virginia, No. 7 Syracuse play to 2-2 draw

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

No. 11 Virginia (3-0-1, 0-0-1 ACC) and No. 7 Syracuse (3-0-2, 0-0-1 ACC) played to an exciting, 2-2 draw in front of 2,596 at Klöckner Stadium. Jean-Christophe Koffi (Potomac, Md.) totaled three-points and scored a go-ahead goal midway through the second half.

After falling behind 1-0 after the first 45 minutes of play, Virginia scored two second-half goals and held a 2-1 lead with less than 15 minutes to play in regulation. Syracuse’s Jonathan Hagman scored the equalizing goal in the 83rd minute.

Koffi gave the Cavaliers the lead with his first goal of the season after a superb individual effort. He carried the ball down the center of the field before unleashing a strike from just beyond the box. Earlier in the half, he setup Pablo Aguilar (Guatemala City, Guatemala) for his second goal of the season. The tally tied the game up in the 61ist minute.

Syracuse got out to a 1-0 advantage after Tajon Buchanan drew a foul in the box driving towards the far post in the 22nd minute. Teammate Hugo Delhommelle converted the penalty kick for the eventual game-winning score. The goal was his first of the season.

Virginia had a chance to tie the match on a penalty kick of its own with just under 15 minutes to play in the first half but it denied by Syracuse goalkeeper, Hendrik Hilpert. Aguilar had his shot hit off Hilpert and ricochet off the cross bar and over the net. The attempt was of Aguilar’s first of his career.

Up Next: The Cavaliers will conclude their five-game home stand on Tuesday (Sept. 12) when they host Marquette at Klöckner Stadium. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. and will air live on ACC Network Extra.