Nighttime closures planned Thursday, Friday nights on Route 29, Berkmar Drive projects

Two cross streets within the Route 29 Widening project will be closed on successive nights while the temporary traffic signals at the intersection with Route 29 are replaced with permanent traffic signals.

On Thursday, North Hollymead Drive will close to traffic at its intersection with Route 29 at 9 p.m. During the closure the temporary traffic signals, wires and wooden support poles will be removed and the permanent mast arms and signal heads will be installed. During the closure detour signs will direct traffic to an alternate route using Ashwood Boulevard and South Hollymead Drive. The work will be complete and the intersection reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. Friday.

On Friday, Ashwood Boulevard will close at Route 29 beginning at 9 p.m. while similar work on the traffic signals is done. The intersection reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. Saturday. During the closure detour signs will direct traffic to an alternate route using North Hollymead Drive.

Also on Friday night, the traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road will change to allow construction of the roundabout at the intersection to be finished. Traffic will shift to the west onto the completed half of the roundabout. During the final work to shift traffic Berkmar Drive will be closed at Woodbrook Drive and Hilton Heights Road will be closed just west of the entrances to Walmart and the Doubletree Charlottesville Hotel. Local traffic can access entrances within the closure area; other traffic should use Route 29 as an alternate route. Traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement by 6 a.m.Saturday. Motorists should follow signs directing them through the new configuration.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on the website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.