Night of the Superstars to benefit UVA Children’s Hospital

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The UVA Children’s Hospital does amazing things every day. Awesome Wrestling Entertainment president Marvin Ward knows this on a personal level.

Ward’s two daughters, Brittany and Hannah, were born at the UVA Children’s Hospital after their mother, Stacie, went through difficult pregnancies and childbirths with both.

Brittany, Hannah and Stacie and three reasons why Ward and AWE have raised more than $70,000 for the UVA Children’s Hospital through the Night of the Superstars, and why the pro wrestling event is making its return to Waynesboro High School on Saturday, May 6.

“I’m excited to have Awesome Wrestling Entertainment back raising money for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital,” Ward said after a recent tour of the hospital with Ryan Lightner, the associate director of development and coordinator of the Children’s Medical Network Program at UVA Children’s Hospital.

“Everybody knows the history we have here with this hospital. I have my daughters completely healthy because of this hospital and the staff here. To bring AWE back and to raise money again for the UVA Children’s Hospital means everything to me,” Ward said.

It means a lot to the folks at UVA Children’s Hospital as well, according to Lightner.

“I’m really excited for this event for UVA Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network program here,” Lightner said. “We rely a lot on our community supporters to fundraise for this hospital, to help fill some needs that aren’t covered through our operating budget. We have a lot of needs here at the hospital that make this the best place to receive pediatric healthcare in the region. We really rely on events like this one, and we’re really excited to be a part of this again.”

Tickets for the May 6 show are on sale now at officialawe.com.





About UVA Children’s Hospital

The UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.