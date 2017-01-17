 jump to example.com

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:55 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

nfl footballSo much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

The Dallas-Green Bay game, with a 4:40 p.m. start, averaged 48.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen, with a peak at 62.4 million at 7:45 p.m. Eastern, when the Cowboys rallied to tie the game in the final two minutes.

The 28.2 overnight rating for the game is the highest for a divisional playoff game in 20 years.

It’s also the highest rating and viewer total for any TV show since Super Bowl 50 last February.

Pretty good, there, eh?

The Sunday night game with Pittsburgh and Kansas City averaged 37.1 million viewers, with a peak of 39.1 million.

That translated to a 21.9 rating, the highest for a divisional-round prime-time game.

One other set of numbers: the share. The Dallas-Green Bay game had an average 46 share, which means 46 percent of TVs in America were tuned to the game.

Yeah, wow.

The peak at 7:45 p.m. was 52 percent.

The night game averaged a 32 share, which you have to consider in the context of Sunday-night TV viewing. Broadcast networks load up Sunday nights with original programming, so there’s a lot of competition for the possible eyeballs.

All that kvetching about the 8 percent decline in NFL ratings, then, is so much bunk. Give people good matchups – Dallas, Green Bay and Pittsburgh are legacy franchises – and great games, and people will watch.

Give us Jacksonville-Cleveland on a Thursday night, and, apologies to those two franchises, but … we’ve got better stuff to do.

Column by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

So much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

Virginia in a box on Medicaid, Affordable Care Act

Be careful what you wish for, because Virginia Republicans got theirs, and seem to want to give it back.

Seven things to keep in mind about the U.S. economy in 2017

A new year has dawned, a new president is about to take office and many Americans are wondering how 2017 could affect their bottom line.

Marriage equality bill fails in Senate committee

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee failed to address inconsistencies in the Code of Virginia with regards to marriage equality.

Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine and others yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare.

Poll: Affordable college, economy tied in eyes of Virginia voters

Virginia voters believe improving the affordability of public colleges and universities would help solve the sluggish economy.

Fishburne Military School gearing up for Inaugural Parade with Wednesday march in Waynesboro

The streets of Waynesboro will have an Inaugural Parade feel on Wednesday thanks to Fishburne Military School.

Headed to DC for the inauguration? AAA offers travel tips

It is a tradition as storied and nearly as old as the Republic itself. This Friday, America celebrates the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

AAA: Gas prices stabilizing after days of upward movement

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region have stayed relatively static this week, in some areas rising or falling by just a penny or so.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Any sin in #19 UVA winning ugly?

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #19 UVA’s 77-73 win at Clemson on Saturday in this installment of Street Knowledge.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 