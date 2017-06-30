News and notes: Augusta Health

On the move

As the Emergency Department Expansion and Renovation Project moves from behind-the-scenes/below-the-ground work to a visible phase, one of the first steps is to move the current ED entrance so the construction can begin on the addition. This move is currently scheduled for July 10.

The Public Entrance will move from its current location around the corner to the current ambulance entrance.

Teens active this summer at Augusta Health

Throughout the month of July, Augusta Health’s Teen Volunteer program will be in full swing. Teen volunteers, who are usually about to enter their sophomore-senior years in high school, spend five weeks at Augusta Health. They volunteer 20 hours each week (Monday-Friday, 8 am – noon) learning more in-depth about a specific healthcare career of interest. Each volunteer is assigned to work in one department throughout the five-week experience.

The annual ACES (Augusta Career ExplorerS) Middle School Health camp will be the last week in July—Monday through Friday, July 24-28, from 8 am until 12 noon. In this experience, students who have just completed grades 6 through 8 spend the week learning about a variety of healthcare careers.

It’s hoped that our summer experiences for students—first to explore widely during camp, then to investigate more in depth as a Teen Volunteer—will help grow’the next generation of those serving the local community in the healthcare field.

Special Events at Augusta Health

WALK WITH A DOC

Saturday, July 8 Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton (meet at Bandstand)

Saturday, July 15 Greenway, Waynesboro (meet at Dominion Shelter)

8:30 am

Popular program from last summer returns! Join us for an hour-long community walk led by a physician. Participants receive a pedometer and t-shirt. Free.

Call Krystal Moyers at 540.932.4976 for information.

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Nutrition to Reduce Cancer Risk: What to Eat and How to Make It Happen

Speaker: Mary Beth Landes, MS, RD, CSO

Thursday, July 20

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Mary Beth Landes, dietitian in the Augusta Health Cancer Center, will discuss what foods you can eat to reduce your risk of cancer.

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7827.

INFORMATION SESSION:

DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING SERVICES AT AUGUSTA HEALTH

Thursday, July 27

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Augusta Community Care Building, Conference Room 3

Free, for information call 540.332.4742.

Wellness Classes

Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)

Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Tuesday, July 11

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Mannix Conference Room, Heart & Vascular Center

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)

A three-hour class for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn to manage diabetes and take back control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Wednesday, July 19

9:00 am – 12:00 noon

Augusta Community Care Building, Conference Room 2

Ongoing Consultations

Cancer Survivorship Support

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, July 4

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, July 6

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, July 7

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. Reservation required.

For information or registration, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Noon-2:00 pm

Saturday, July 8

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Monday, July 10

Diversions Ostomy Support Group

To share ideas and improve the quality of life after ostomy surgery. This meeting is the annual picnic.

For information, please call 540.332.4346

Augusta Community Care Building

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Tuesday, July 11

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, July 13

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, July 18

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, July 20

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, July 20

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too.

For information and location, please call Jean at 540.213.2538.

Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, July 25

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, July 27

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm