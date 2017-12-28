 jump to example.com
 

New Year’s Eve’s transit service in Charlottesville

Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 9:46 am

Charlottesville Area Transit will operate on a standard Sunday service schedule on Sunday, December 31.  Only the Free Trolley, Route 2, Route 9, and Route 12 will operate.
  • The Free Trolley will end service at 5:47 PM
  • Route 2 will end service at 5:42 PM
  • Route 9 will end service at 5:40 PM
  • Route 12 will end service at 5:45 PM
In addition, the Free Trolley will not serve the 2nd Street Mall Crossing from 2:30 PM until the end of service.  Instead, the route will use Ridge McIntire Road to reach Market Street.
 
