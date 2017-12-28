New Year’s Eve’s transit service in Charlottesville

Sunday service schedule on Sunday, December 31 . Only the Free Trolley, Route 2, Route 9, and Route 12 will operate. Charlottesville Area Transit will operate on a standardservice schedule on. Only the Free Trolley, Route 2, Route 9, and Route 12 will operate.

The Free Trolley will end service at 5:47 PM

Route 2 will end service at 5:42 PM

Route 9 will end service at 5:40 PM

Route 12 will end service at 5:45 PM