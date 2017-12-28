New Year’s Eve’s transit service in Charlottesville
Charlottesville Area Transit will operate on a standard Sunday service schedule on Sunday, December 31. Only the Free Trolley, Route 2, Route 9, and Route 12 will operate.
- The Free Trolley will end service at 5:47 PM
- Route 2 will end service at 5:42 PM
- Route 9 will end service at 5:40 PM
- Route 12 will end service at 5:45 PM
In addition, the Free Trolley will not serve the 2nd Street Mall Crossing from 2:30 PM until the end of service. Instead, the route will use Ridge McIntire Road to reach Market Street.
