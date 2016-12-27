New Year’s Eve Bash coming to Weyers Cave
Valley Pike Farm Market will host the first New Year’s Eve Bash in the Granary, the Market’s exclusive event venue below the main store. The celebration will be from 9pm – 1am on Saturday, December 31st.
Tickets will include heavy hors d’oeuvres featuring shrimp cocktail, meatballs, gourmet Boar’s Head meat and cheese trays, desserts from a Little Something Sweet Bakery in Waynesboro, and more. A champagne toast atmidnight will highlight an evening full of fun. After we ring in the New Year there will be a late night brunch featuring coffee and pastries from the Rumor Mill Coffee Company. Guests will be able to enjoy music provided by DJ Angie Entertainment along a photo booth filled with props and includes pictures to take home.
The New Year’s Eve Bash in the Granary is a cocktail attire event. Tickets are on sale now through at the bar inside the Market. Tickets are $160 per couple and $600 for a table of 8.
For information about the Valley Pike Farm Market or the event, please visit www.ValleyPikeFarmMarket.comand sign-up to receive our newsletter for weekly updates!
About the Market: Located in Weyers Cave, Virginia Valley Pike Farm Market features different products from local producers throughout the Commonwealth. The Market is home to a deli, bulk foods store, sweets shop, the Rumor Mill Coffee Company, and an exclusive event venue.
