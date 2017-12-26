New Winter Farmer’s Market opening at IX Art Park

With the New Year upon us, it’s time to renew our vows of healthy eating, vigorous exercise, and dedication to community. So come support our local farmers and artisans at the Winter Farmer’s Market at the IX Art Park every Saturday from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM, January 13, 2018 through March 24, 2018.

The IX Art Park is opening both the outdoor piazza and our heated indoor event space to farmers and vendors to peddle their wares. Free parking, ADA-accessible restrooms, and seating areas are located on-site. Market Central will be present to accept SNAP and EBT cards.

As demand for local food continues to grow, so too have the opportunities for America’s farmers to market fresh food directly to the consumer. According to statistics recently released by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), farmers markets and farm stands account for roughly $2 billion of the $3 billion that Americans spend annually on farm-direct products. This revenue, in turn, supports the livelihoods of more than 165,000 mostly small and mid-sized farms and ranches.

“Farmers markets play a vital role not just in generating real income for farmers, but in forming healthy, prosperous food systems,” says Jen Cheek, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “By providing the opportunity for farmers to connect directly with consumers, markets serve as education centers. Vendors are teaching customers about agriculture and sharing recipes and new foods with their neighbors. Markets are making people and communities stronger and healthier.”

”We are so excited to provide our community space to Charlottesville’s beloved Farmers Market during the winter months. We hope everyone will come out to support our small, independent farmers, connect with neighbors, and shop for local products,” says Ludwig Kuttner, owner of the IX property.

As of today, vendors signed up include: Maggie’s Pottery, Family Ties and Pies, Priyas Now Serving, Michael Turk & Co., Zeus’s Gourmet Barkery, Piedmont Environmental Council, The Enchanted Apothecary llc, Carousel Kitchen, Girls Day Out, Orange Dot Baking Company, carpe donut, Cold Country Salmon, good phyte foods,Tempest and Spark, Virginia Trout Farm, Midnight Golden Goddess Body Products, Bellair Farm CSA, Bowerbird Bakeshop, Ternion Springs Farm, Dreaming Bee Designs, Capital City Candle.