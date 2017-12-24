New VDOT website offers info on activities in residential areas

VDOT has launched a new website focused on providing information to property owners and residents about maintenance activities and issues that affect residential areas.

The site, VDOT and Your Neighborhood, provides details and expectations about maintenance work, as well as contact information for assistance when issues occur.

“We want people to know about and understand the maintenance work that goes on in their neighborhoods,” said VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick. “The information found on VDOT and Your Neighborhood isn’t new, but having these commonly discussed topics in one place makes it quick and easy to find answers when questions arise.”

The site content is based on the most frequently asked questions regarding neighborhoods. Included on the site are topics such as paving and pothole repairs, drainage, snow removal and claims. Information about speed limits, signs, residential traffic issues and more can also be found there.

The website also features a snow plow tracker map tool. This allows VDOT and contractor trucks equipped with automatic vehicle location technology to be monitored during snow removal operations, when snowfall reaches two inches or more.

“Sometimes VDOT work can be disruptive and unexpected,” said Maintenance Division Director Branco Vlacich. “This site will provide details about maintenance activities so residents know what to expect.”

As the platform grows, additional topics that affect neighborhoods and homeowners will be added.