New troopers join Virginia State Police ranks

Forty-nine new Virginia State Police troopers reported Monday to their respective Division Headquarters to begin the final phase of their training.

The 125th Basic Session celebrated graduation Friday (March 10, 2017), at the State Police Academy in North Chesterfield County. Upon receiving their diplomas, the new troopers finished a rigorous 29-week training session. They received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms.

Six troopers will begin their new assignments today and will spend the next six weeks with a field training officer learning their new patrol areas and day-to-day duties.

Trooper Brett A. Bussert will be returning home to Campbell County for his first assignment. His desire to serve the state he was born and raised in is what drove him to seek a career as a trooper with the Virginia State Police.

Campbell County native Trooper Jonathan P. Campbell attended Virginia Military Institute prior to joining state police. Knowing he wanted to become a law enforcement officer, he chose a career as a trooper because “VSP is the best” in law enforcement. He’ll report for duty in Buckingham County.

Augusta County resident Trooper Jason M. Cappo will be staying in his home county for his first assignment.

Trooper Mitchell A. Lawson of Fluvanna County became a law enforcement officer to help those in need. He specifically joined state police “because of the high standards that the Virginia State Police holds for their troopers.” For his first assignment, he’ll be headed west to Clarke County.

From Amherst County is Trooper Justin E. Price, who’ll report for duty about 70 miles from home in Albemarle County. His reason for choosing to pursue a career as a trooper is simple – “To give back to my community.”

Trooper Judy A. Roach, a resident of Lunenburg County, was led to Virginia State Police by its good reputation. She has degrees in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Longwood University. Her first assignment will be in Dinwiddie County.

As the need for highly-skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the Department continues to seek qualified applicants for the trooper and commercial vehicle enforcement officer positions. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Recruitment Office.

More information can be found by visiting the Department’s website www.vsp.virginia.gov.