New traffic pattern Oct. 9 at Rt. 20-53 intersection

On Monday, Oct. 9, motorists are advised to use caution traveling through the intersection of Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in Albemarle County while traffic adjusts to a new traffic pattern.

Crews recently repaved the intersection and will make adjustments to the pavement markings on southbound Route 20 to reduce lane-changing for through traffic and improve safety and traffic flow. Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday.

Roads scheduled for paving in the Culpeper District can be viewed on VDOT’s website. For more information about VDOT’s paving program or to ask questions about resurfacing in your neighborhood, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD.