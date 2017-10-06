New traffic pattern Oct. 9 at Rt. 20-53 intersection
Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, 3:26 pm
Front Page » Events » New traffic pattern Oct. 9 at Rt. 20-53 intersection
On Monday, Oct. 9, motorists are advised to use caution traveling through the intersection of Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in Albemarle County while traffic adjusts to a new traffic pattern.
Crews recently repaved the intersection and will make adjustments to the pavement markings on southbound Route 20 to reduce lane-changing for through traffic and improve safety and traffic flow. Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday.
Roads scheduled for paving in the Culpeper District can be viewed on VDOT’s website. For more information about VDOT’s paving program or to ask questions about resurfacing in your neighborhood, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion