New southbound ramps to open at Interstate 81 exit 310

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

New acceleration and deceleration ramps between Interstate 81 southbound and Route 37 at exit 310 in Frederick County are scheduled to open to traffic next week. These ramps are part of the I-81 exit 310 (Kernstown) interchange reconstruction project, which was originally scheduled for completion in May 2018 but is nearly a year ahead of schedule.

Contractors plan to open the ramps on the night of Monday, May 1, between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. At the same time, a new traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of Route 37 and the southbound ramps. The opening of the new ramps coincides with closure of the existing ones, so traffic delays should be minimal. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control if needed.

All work is weather permitting. In the event of rain on May 1, the new southbound I-81 ramps will open the next available clear night.

Reconstruction of I-81 exit 310 began in early spring 2015 when General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Va. was awarded a contract valued at nearly $25 million. The project design uses a “spread-diamond” interchange configuration, which spreads the ramps outward and widens them with dual left- and right-turn lanes.

Upon project completion, dual turn lanes will be at the following locations:

I-81 northbound deceleration ramp onto Route 37 westbound, dual left-turn lanes.

I-81 southbound deceleration ramp onto Route 37 westbound, dual right-turn lanes.

I-81 southbound deceleration ramp onto Route 37 eastbound, dual left-turn lanes.

Route 37 westbound onto I-81 southbound acceleration ramp, dual left-turn lanes.

Route 37 westbound onto Route 11 northbound, dual left-turn lanes.

Route 37 eastbound onto I-81 northbound acceleration ramp, dual left-turn lanes.

The I-81 exit 310 project is designed to alleviate I-81 mainline traffic backups from the exit ramps. Additional information about this project including maps, diagrams and photographs can be found at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/i-81_exit_310.asp.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.