New poll: Northam with five-point lead on Gillespie at top of state ticket
Published Monday, Sep. 18, 2017, 1:08 pm
Front Page » Government/Politics » New poll: Northam with five-point lead on Gillespie at top of state ticket
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Democrat Ralph Northam has a five-point lead on Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for the open Virginia governor job, according to a poll released Monday by the University of Mary Washington.
Northam, the sitting lieutenant governor, is at 44 percent in the race, with Gillespie, the former Republican National Committee chair and 2014 U.S. Senate nominee, at 39 percent.
Libertarian Cliff Hyra was at 3 percent in the polling.
Democrats also have steady leads down ticket. Lieutenant governor nominee Justin Fairfax has a 45-40 lead on Republican State Sen. Jill Vogel, and Attorney General Mark Herring has a 47-40 lead on Republican nominee John Adams.
The 1,000-person survey of Virginia adults was conducted for UMW by Princeton Survey Research Associates International Sept. 5-12.
Back at the top of the ticket, Northam is running strongest, not surprisingly, in Northern Virginia, where he leads Gillespie 55-27. Gillespie has a 48-38 lead on Northam in Western Virginia.
The race is tighter in Northwest Virginia (Gillespie has a 48-40 lead), Central Virginia (Northam has a 45-40 lead) and Tidewater (the two candidates are tied at 41.)
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion