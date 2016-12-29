New interlibrary loan from Augusta County Library, BRCC
Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 7:28 am
Front Page » Events » New interlibrary loan from Augusta County Library, BRCC
The Augusta County Library will soon be offering reciprocal borrowing with Houff Library at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave. Materials from BRCC’s library can be placed on hold to be delivered once a week to the Augusta County Library at no charge to our patrons. Waynesboro Public Library and Staunton Public Library will also be participating in this reciprocal borrowing with BRCC.
To request an Interlibrary Loan from BRCC, call the main Fishersville Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354, or visit the Help Desk to fill out a form. Be sure to have the title and author of the book you are looking for, as well as the publication date, if relevant. To browse BRCC’s library catalog, visit www.brcc.edu/library/library-catalog.
Once the requested materials arrive, patrons will receive a notification call or email. Delivery may take up to one week, and materials can be picked up at our main Fishersville Library as well as our branches. Additionally, Augusta County Library patrons will be able to pick up their arrived holds at Houff Library at BRCC.
If you have any questions, please contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 orask@augustacountylibrary.org.
For more information about the Augusta County Library and our branches, visit www.augustacountylibrary.org.
