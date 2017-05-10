New facilitator named for Route 29 Solutions advisory panels

The Route 29 Solutions advisory panels will welcome Craig Eddy as the new facilitator beginning with the Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel’s meeting on Thursday.

Eddy, of Michael Baker International, replaces Philip Shucet, who facilitated the advisory panels since the first panel’s formation in March 2014. Shucet recently accepted a position with Elizabeth River Crossings, the company operating and maintaining the Downtown and Midtown tunnels and MLK Expressway in the Hampton Roads region.

Eddy is a licensed professional engineer and traffic operations engineer with more than 35 years’ experience in transportation consulting with an emphasis on corridor-wide studies. His past experience includes managing public participation for large projects such as the Interstate 95/I-64/I-195 Interchange Feasibility Study in Richmond and the Route 288 Location Study, also in Richmond. Eddy’s background in land use planning, transportation planning and transportation project design also provide a strong foundation for his role as facilitator for the Route 29 Solutions advisory panels.

The Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel’s meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Transportation Research Council, 530 Edgemont Road in Charlottesville. The meeting agenda is posted on the Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Documents web page; the presentation will be posted before the meeting begins. Documents and presentations from previous meetings are also archived there.

The meeting is open to the public to observe the discussions, but public comments will not be taken. The public can submit comments online at www.Route29Solutions.org. Members of the public may access a web link to watch the meeting live online. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online for the public to view at a later time.