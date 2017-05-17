New exhibit opens at Staunton Augusta Art Center on Friday

The Staunton Augusta Art Center is hosting an Art Opening in celebration of paintings by Janet Dance and photography by Michele Fletcher.

The reception is this Friday from 5-7pm in the Staunton Augusta Art Center galleries, 20 S. New Street, in historic downtown Staunton, across from the New Street public parking garage.

The exhibit will be up through June 24.

Routine gallery hours are 10-5 M-F and 10-4 Su.There is no charge to attend the reception or to visit the galleries.

Art works are available for sale.

For more information, call 540-885-2028 or visit saartcenter.org