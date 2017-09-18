New EMU counseling center director to oversee expanded services

Tempest Anderson describes her time as a graduate student in the master’s in counseling program at Eastern Mennonite University as “amazing and life-changing,” and now as director of the counseling center, she is again investing herself in the campus community.

A Richmond native who graduated from Mary Baldwin University’s social work program in 2010 and from EMU’s graduate counseling program in 2016, Anderson has ample experience in the higher education environment: She has interned or worked at Shenandoah University, Bridgewater College, James Madison University and EMU.

At a time when mental health issues are rising among college students, Vice President of Student Life Jim Smucker says the director of counseling provides “services that are crucial to the health and well-being of our students.”

“We did an extensive search, and the committee was unanimous in our selection of Tempest,” Smucker said. “She has shown herself to be invested and proactive in working with students in the higher education environment, and we think her leadership in providing existing services and establishing new services will make a great contribution to the campus community.”

In her role, Anderson is responsible for administrative coordination of all counseling services provided to students, faculty and staff. In addition to providing direct clinical services, she will facilitate a new expansion of services that includes partnering with the master’s in counseling program to place interns and practicum students in center-based clinical training. [More coverage on this program is forthcoming.]

Among other initiatives, Anderson envisions “porch programming” — literally, on the Suter House porch — for students to get to know the center staff.

Drawn back by ‘family feel’