Nestlé USA to relocate headquarters to Arlington County

Nestlé USA, a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., a leading global nutrition, health and wellness company, will invest $39.8 million to relocate its U.S. corporate headquarters operation to Arlington County from California. The company will occupy 206,000 square feet of 1812 North Moore Street, the tallest building in the metropolitan area. The project will create 748 new jobs in the area.

“Adding a global brand like Nestlé USA to Virginia’s corporate roster is a huge win for our commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the announcement. “Nestlé USA’s decision to relocate its corporate headquarters to Arlington County clearly demonstrates the competitive advantage that our Commonwealth enjoys thanks to our world-class workforce, education system and infrastructure. As we continue to work to diversify our economy, I am particularly proud that this great company will locate in a property that has sat empty as the area and our entire state grappled with defense cuts and sequestration. This project is a clear sign that our efforts to build a new Virginia economy are paying off.”

“It is an honor for a leading company like Nestlé USA, with its globally known and respected household brands, to choose Virginia as the new home of its corporate headquarters,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “The company has made a wise choice to invest in Virginia and I commend the team work by the Governor, key General Assembly members, Virginia Economic Development Partnership staff, Arlington County leadership, and others to recruit Nestlé to the Commonwealth through our domestic marketing missions. The effort shows once again that Virginia approaches economic development and job creation in a strategic and thoughtful manner.”

Nestlé is committed to being a trusted leader in nutrition, health and wellness. Its diverse portfolio of food and beverage products provides nutritious options for every member of the family, and supports both the first 1,000 days of life and healthy aging for people and pets. Nestlé in the U.S. consists of eight main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, Nestlé Waters North America, Nestlé Nutrition, Nestlé Professional, Nespresso, Nestlé Skin Health and Nestlé Health Science. Together, these companies operate in more than 120 locations in 47 states and employ over 51,000 people. In the U.S., Nestlé product sales topped $26 billion in 2015, making it the largest Nestlé market in the world.

“Nestlé USA carefully considered a number of locations and Arlington hits all the marks. The area offers appealing benefits for our current employees, as well as a great talent pool for the future. This location allows us to be closer to our business operations, our customers and other important stakeholders,” said Paul Grimwood, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé USA. “Nestlé’s growth over the past 150 years has enabled us to improve millions of lives through the products and services we provide, employment opportunities, our supplier networks and the economic contributions we make here in the U.S.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $6 million grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund to assist the County with the project. The Governor, in consultation with the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Commission, also approved $4 million in funds from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant (VEDIG). VEDIG was established as a self-funded program of performance-based incentives that the Commonwealth awards to exceptional economic development projects with large numbers of employees and very high wages relative to average wages for that particular area. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We are truly thrilled that Nestlé has made the decision to call Arlington its home,” said Jay Fisette, Arlington County Board Chair. “We’ve waited a long time to find the ideal company for this prestigious address, and the search is now over. Nestlé embodies Arlington’s commitment to diversifying our economy and gives this household name a new home strategically located in the hub of one of the most vibrant regions of the country. I look forward to working with our newest corporate citizen and welcoming its employees to Arlington and the Capital region.”

“As the capitol region has scrambled to respond to challenging economic trends, the steady vision and conviction of Rosslyn’s business community, along with our Arlington County partners, have enabled us to continue our trajectory as one of the region’s most active and attractive urban centers,” said Mary-Claire Burick, President of the Rosslyn Business Improvement District. “Currently, there are several billion dollars of investment and development in Rosslyn leveraging the advantages that attracted Nestlé to the neighborhood including access, expanded retail options and world-class views.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome Nestlé—a global, world-class brand—to Rosslyn, which is becoming a world-class location,” said Delegate Rip Sullivan. “Once again Governor McAuliffe has proven that he is THE jobs Governor for the new Virginia economy. Nestlé and its employees will quickly come to appreciate what a fabulous place Arlington is to live, work, and play.”

“I am proud to welcome Nestlé to Arlington! Nestlé will join a number of other dynamic companies who have been drawn to our region for our dedicated, highly educated workforce,” said Senator Barbara Favola. “With our extensive public transportation network and great schools, Nestlé will find that the assets of our region will help its business grow and prosper. Nestlé will make a great addition to the 31st Senate District.”