Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

The fatal 2015 Nelson County hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old male has been completed and officially closed.

After more than a year of investigation by the Virginia State Police into all available leads and information, Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel L. Rutherford has reviewed the investigative file and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support criminally charging any individual in connection with Daniel Jacob Rasnake’s death.

“The state police, with the assistance of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, have gone to great lengths to develop and exhaust all possible leads in this case,” said the Honorable Daniel L. Rutherford, Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney. “We sincerely appreciate the public’s assistance with the many tips called in during the past year. But, the uncertainty as to Mr. Rasnake’s time of death and the difficulty of proving which vehicle – if any – was responsible for causing it makes this a tragedy. At this point, there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.”

At approximately 3:15 a.m., Dec. 30, 2015, Rasnake, 21, of Shipman, Va., was driving on Route 6 in Nelson County when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a rock. The Jeep Grand Cherokee then crossed back over Route 6, ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned into the trees. Rasnake was able to call a family member for help.

Between 3:45 a.m., and 4:15 a.m., Rasnake began walking up Route 6. Rasnake was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. Weather conditions that night were cloudy with patchy, dense fog, and that stretch of highway is not lit. Rasnake died at the scene.

Rutherford and state police met with Rasnake’s family earlier Friday to inform them of the closure of the case.