National Preparedness Month: Help prepare the blood supply

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood during National Preparedness Month to help ensure a readily available supply for emergencies. Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

A readily available blood supply is needed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help trauma patients and others with serious medical needs. In fact, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. Blood can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients, so it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency.

Donations decline around summer holidays like Labor Day. To thank those who come out to give Sept. 1-6, the Red Cross is providing a branded T-shirt, while supplies last.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities: Sept. 1-15

Stuarts Draft: 9/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Calvary United Meth Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.